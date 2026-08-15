Vibrant festivities set to mark National Day holiday

Localities across Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding areas have rolled out an array of cultural, sports, and tourism events to ring in the National Day holiday on September 2, aiming to bolster destination appeal and attract holidaymakers.

Thuy Van Park in Vung Tau Ward is expected to host cultural and sporting activities and a fireworks display during the National Day holiday on September 2. (Photo: SGGP)

A highlight of the celebrations will be a 15-minute fireworks display across seven locations in Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of September 2. The spectacle includes three high- and low-altitude combinations alongside four low-altitude firing sites.

The three major display hubs are the Saigon River Tunnel entrance in An Khanh Ward, the New City Center in Binh Duong Ward, and Tam Thang Tower Square in Vung Tau Ward. Meanwhile, four low-altitude sites will light up Ba Ria Square Park in Ba Ria Ward, Dam Sen Cultural Park in Binh Thoi Ward, Saigon Marina IFC Tower in Saigon Ward, and the Kim Long Villa area near Rach Dia Bridge in Nha Be Commune.

Tourists explore Ho Chi Minh City by helicopter. (Photo: SGGP)

According to local tour operators, helicopter tours over Ho Chi Minh City departing from Vung Tau Ward have garnered significant interest from travelers this holiday season.

In Vung Tau, the Revolutionary Tradition House will host a photo and document exhibition from August 19 to September 5, showcasing milestones of the August Revolution, National Day, and the development achievements of both the nation and Ho Chi Minh City.

During the same period, Food Industry Week 2026 is scheduled from August 28 to September 5 at Tam Thang Square, while the VnExpress Marathon Vung Tau 2026 on August 30–31 is expected to draw a large crowd of residents and visitors.

In Ho Tram, local authorities have focused on urban beautification and stricter market oversight, requiring all accommodation establishments and restaurants to publicly display prices and adhere strictly to listed rates.

At the Suoi Tien Theme Park, free admission tickets will be granted to the first 2,000 visitors wearing red shirts with a yellow star on September 2. The amusement complex will also host a military tank parade, circus acts, fire dancing, DJ performances, and the "Son Tinh – Thuy Tinh" stage show featuring martial arts, pyrotechnics, and special effects.

Tour bookings surge up to 30 percent

Tourists visit the more than 100-year-old giant tree in Thailand. (Photo: SGGP)

Several Ho Chi Minh City-based travel agencies reported a 15–30 percent year-on-year surge in tour bookings for the upcoming September 2 holiday.

Representatives from Saigontourist noted a trend toward early bookings as travelers seek to secure preferred flight schedules and competitive rates. Meanwhile, Vietravel reported a booking increase exceeding 30 percent compared to the same period last year, forecasting peak booking activity two to three weeks ahead of the holiday.

In the domestic market, tours to the Mekong Delta and the Northeast and Northwest regions, as well as coastal and island resorts, remain top choices. For outbound travel, short-haul destinations such as Thailand and Japan continue to lead tourist preferences.

By Thi Hong, Quang Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh