Travel

Vietnam Airlines ensures passenger rights after VN34 technical incident

SGGPO

Vietnam Airlines has arranged alternative flights and support for passengers on VN34 after the Munich-Hanoi flight encountered a technical issue on August 15.

On August 16, a Vietnam Airlines representative said the carrier had provided support and arranged alternative travel for passengers affected by the VN34 incident.

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Vietnam Airlines is coordinating with aviation authorities and relevant agencies to investigate the incident and determine its cause.

The airline said that it would provide updates as soon as the inspection results are available.

According to Vietnam Airlines, the flight crew followed proper procedures and landed safely at Munich Airport. All crew members and passengers were safe.

Earlier, on August 15, flight VN34 had to return to Munich Airport shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue. The flight was operated by a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Vietnam Airlines flight VN34 Munich Hanoi technical incident passenger support Boeing 787-9 flight safety

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