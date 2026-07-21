Lien Khuong Airport to resume operations on August 19

Lien Khuong International Airport announced on July 21 that the airport will reopen for flight operations from 00:00 on August 19 after several months of closure for runway repairs.

The airport has notified airlines and other operating agencies to proactively prepare facilities, staffing, and other necessary resources to serve passengers when operations resume.

The project to rehabilitate the airport's runway and taxiway began on March 4.

Lien Khuong Airport will resume operations from 00:00 on August 19.

Classified as a Grade I aviation infrastructure project, it has a total investment of VND1.032 trillion (approximately US$39.5 million). The project includes the rehabilitation of the airport's entire 3,250-meter-long, 45-meter-wide runway, as well as taxiways, technical infrastructure, and flight operation support equipment.

To keep the project on schedule, nearly 500 engineers, technicians, and workers have been deployed at the construction site. More than 450 personnel have been working in day and night shifts, while machinery and equipment have operated continuously throughout the project.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong