Travel

Lien Khuong Airport to resume operations on August 19

SGGPO

Lien Khuong International Airport announced on July 21 that the airport will reopen for flight operations from 00:00 on August 19 after several months of closure for runway repairs.

The airport has notified airlines and other operating agencies to proactively prepare facilities, staffing, and other necessary resources to serve passengers when operations resume.

The project to rehabilitate the airport's runway and taxiway began on March 4.

a06a0255-4834-9579.jpg
Lien Khuong Airport will resume operations from 00:00 on August 19.

Classified as a Grade I aviation infrastructure project, it has a total investment of VND1.032 trillion (approximately US$39.5 million). The project includes the rehabilitation of the airport's entire 3,250-meter-long, 45-meter-wide runway, as well as taxiways, technical infrastructure, and flight operation support equipment.

To keep the project on schedule, nearly 500 engineers, technicians, and workers have been deployed at the construction site. More than 450 personnel have been working in day and night shifts, while machinery and equipment have operated continuously throughout the project.

Related News
By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Lien Khuong International Airport Lam Dong airport reopening runway rehabilitation taxiway upgrade aviation infrastructure Vietnam airports August 19

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn