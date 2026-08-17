Railway sector opens tickets for Hue–Phong Nha tourist train

The railway sector opened ticket sales on August 17 for the HQ1/HQ2 tourist train connecting Hue and Phong Nha, giving travelers another way to discover World Heritage sites and attractions along the route.

The service covers about 190 kilometers, with a travel time of more than four hours.

A promotional display for the tourist train connecting Hue and Phong Nha. Photo: Vietnam Railways

The train stops at stations serving major tourist attractions, including the Complex of Hue Monuments (Hue Station), the Quang Tri Citadel (Dong Ha Station), Vinh Moc Tunnels (My Trach Station) and Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park (Tho Loc Station).

The eight-carriage train can accommodate more than 300 passengers, including five cars with rotating seats, a 24-seat VIP car, a community car and an entertainment service car.

The carriages are designed around the cultural, tourism and heritage themes of Hue City and Quang Tri Province. Some stations along the route will also feature OCOP products for display and sale.

Under the timetable, train HQ2 departs Hue Station at 7:15 a.m. and arrives at Tho Loc Station at 11:55 a.m. In the reverse direction, HQ1 leaves Tho Loc at 1:15 p.m. and arrives in Hue at 5:25 p.m.

During the launch promotion from August 29 to September 5, railway authorities will offer a 50 percent discount, reducing fares to VND210,000-380,000 (US$8.2-15) per ticket. A 15 percent discount will apply from September 6 to December 31.

Passengers purchasing round-trip tickets after the launch week will receive an additional 10 percent discount on the return fare. Group travelers, businesses, tourism associations and eligible policy beneficiaries will also receive preferential fares.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong