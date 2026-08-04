Brightly painted concrete wave breakers become Mui Ne's tourist attraction

A stretch of Mui Ne's coastline has been revitalized with brightly painted wave breakers and seawalls, creating a new attraction for visitors in Phu Thuy Ward, Lam Dong Province.

In early August, rows of wave-breaking concrete blocks and rock seawalls along the Phu Thuy coastline were repainted in vivid colors, giving Mui Ne's beachfront a fresh new look.

Domestic and international tourists visit the new attraction. Photo: SGGP/ Tien Thang

Colorful concrete wave breakers at Ong Dia Rock Beach have quickly turned the shoreline into a popular destination for photos and sightseeing.

Rocks along the temporary seawall have also been painted in bright colors. Photo: SGGP/ Tien Thang

Nguyen Thu Ha, a tourist from Hanoi, said the colorful installation has completely changed the atmosphere compared with her previous visit to Mui Ne.

The area used to be rather dull, but the colorful makeover has made it much more vibrant and photogenic, she said.

Tourists check in at the colorful Ong Dia Rock Beach seawall. Photo: SGGP/ Tien Thang

Once plain concrete wave breakers have become lively public art. Photo: SGGP/ Tien Thang



The colorful wave breakers are part of the VND11 billion (US$420,000) Ong Dia Rock Beach Park project, funded through socialized investment, according to the Phu Thuy Ward People's Committee.

Nearby, brightly painted rocks along a temporary seawall near Ca Ty Hotel have transformed the beach access path into another popular attraction, drawing hundreds of visitors daily.

Hundreds of visitors come daily to explore and take photos. Photo: SGGP/ Tien Thang

The seawall has been transformed into a vibrant display of colors. Photo: SGGP/ Tien Thang

Le Minh Hoang, a tourist from Ho Chi Minh City, said the colorful makeover is a creative way to transform ordinary coastal structures into an attraction without building new infrastructure.

Many international visitors have also stopped to photograph and film the newly transformed coastline.

Visitors capture memorable moments along the colorful coastline. Photo: SGGP/ Tien Thang

Nguyen Huu Thong, Secretary of the Phu Thuy Ward Party Committee, said the completed project has quickly become a popular sightseeing and check-in destination while giving the local beachfront a distinctive identity.

He added that refreshing coastal infrastructure with colorful designs has created attractive new stops for tourists at relatively low cost, helping diversify tourism offerings in Phu Thuy and the Mui Ne National Tourism Area.

Tien Thang, Huyen Huong, Thu Huong