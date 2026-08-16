Bus stations, airlines add services to meet National Day travel demand

With an extended holiday break expected for National Day on September 2, demand for travel, tourism, and entertainment is forecast to rise. Major bus stations, airports, and the HCMC metro system have made early preparations to serve passengers.

The old Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station is always crowded with passengers during holidays. (Photo: SGGP)

On August 15, speaking to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper reporters, Deputy Director of the old Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station in Binh Thanh Ward, Nguyen Van Khang, said the station is expected to serve around 70,850 passengers from August 29 to September 2, up 8.6 percent year on year. Nearly 3,490 bus trips are expected to operate during the period. Passenger numbers are forecast at around 19,000 per day on August 28 and 29.

The station has encouraged transport operators not to raise fares during the National Day holiday. If fare adjustments are necessary to offset the cost of return trips, operators must declare the fares in accordance with regulations. The fare increase may apply from August 28 to 30 and must not exceed 40 percent of regular fares.

The new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station in Long Binh Ward has also drawn up a plan to serve passengers during the September 2 holiday. Passenger numbers are expected to increase 10 percent to around 65,700, while the number of vehicles is projected to rise 2 percent year on year, mainly on short-haul routes from Da Nang to Ho Chi Minh City.

Regarding fares, the new station encourages operators not to raise prices. On routes from Da Nang to Dong Nai, the Mekong Delta, the Central Highlands, and destinations within Ho Chi Minh City, any fare increase must not exceed 40 percent. Routes from Hue northward will maintain regular fares.

At Mien Tay (Western) Bus Station, passenger numbers could reach around 70,000 on the peak day of August 29, with approximately 2,350 buses departing.

On routes serving the Mekong Delta provinces, fares may be increased by no more than 40 percent compared with regular fares, with the surcharge applicable on the two peak travel days.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has issued a plan to meet travel demand and ensure traffic order and safety during the September 2 National Day holiday. Airports are expected to serve around 139,280 passengers and operate 838 flights per day, up 7 percent year on year. Tan Son Nhat International Airport is projected to handle 137,000 passengers on 800 flights per day, while Con Dao Airport is expected to serve around 2,280 passengers on 38 flights per day.

Binh Khanh Ferry could serve up to 38,000 passengers through 206 round trips, while the Can Gio–Vung Tau sea ferry is expected to serve around 5,000 passengers.

Passenger volume on Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien) is forecast to average 80,995 passengers per day, up 5 percent year on year.

By Kien Cuong—Translated by Kim Khanh