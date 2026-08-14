Tourism administration warns of spontaneous tours ahead of National Day holiday

Ahead of the five-day National Day holiday, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has urged localities to ready visitor services while warning against risky, spontaneous tours organized by individuals, KOLs and KOCs.

Alongside serving travelers including ensuring security, safety, and service quality enhancement, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has requested localities to step up promotional campaigns and advise tourists to purchase travel insurance.

Tourists visit Lan Ha Bay in Hai Phong City. Photo by Thu Ha.

Authorities are also urged to issue risk warnings concerning participation in spontaneous tours or programs promoted and organized by individuals, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and key opinion consumers (KOCs) that fail to meet legal requirements.

Additionally, localities must strengthen inspections of tourism business activities, strictly penalizing violations regarding business conditions, service quality, security, safety, fire prevention and control, environmental protection, and food safety.

The authority requires enterprises and service establishments to strictly comply with regulations on price listing, publicly disclosing room rates, service prices, surcharges, promotional programs, refund policies, and cancellation or modification conditions. Businesses must sell at listed prices and fully deliver services of the agreed-upon quality to customers. Localities are required to maintain hotlines to receive and handle feedback, preventing arbitrary price hikes, soliciting, and customer coercion.

Localities are also encouraged to organize events commemorating the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2, developing heritage-based tourism products tied to history, culture, and revolutionary traditions.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan