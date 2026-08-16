Travel

Vietnam Travel Day 2026 boosts global tourism connectivity

SGGP

Vietnam Travel Day 2026 brought together international buyers and local businesses to expand tourism partnerships, diversify travel products and help Vietnam achieve its target of welcoming 25 million foreign visitors in 2026.

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Promoting tours showcasing Vietnam’s cultural experiences and scenic landscapes (Photo: SGGP)

On August 15, the Vietnam Tourism Association, in coordination with the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee, organized Vietnam Travel Day 2026 at FLC Quy Nhon Beach & Golf Resort in Quy Nhon Dong Ward, Gia Lai Province, with around 550 domestic and international delegates in attendance.

As part of the event, around 110 international travel companies (buyers) from the Philippines, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Russia, CIS countries, and South Korea joined a famtrip program to survey tourism products and destinations from Da Nang City to Khanh Hoa Province, experience local services, and connect with local businesses.

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Delgates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, Cao Thi Ngoc Lan, said that Vietnam welcomed 21.5 million international visitors and 135 million domestic tourists in 2025. In 2026, the tourism sector aims to welcome 25 million international visitors and 150 million domestic tourists. Vietnam Travel Day 2026 seeks to connect businesses, expand trade opportunities, and attract more visitors to Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee, Pham Anh Tuan, said travel companies serve as a bridge that turns tourism resources into products and brings visitors to destinations. Gia Lai aims to work with businesses to develop new itineraries, markets, and tourism products.

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Delegates press the button to officially launch Vietnam Travel Day. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Pham Anh Tuan, the province embraces the approach of “a facilitating government, businesses taking the lead, people as the main stakeholders, and tourists at the center,” while pledging to improve infrastructure, enhance tourism products and human resources, and accompany businesses in their development.

On the occasion, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism launched the message “Innovate Products – Increase Value – Elevate Destinations,” focusing on diversifying tourism products, innovating visitor experiences, developing green tourism, and promoting night tourism in conjunction with cultural industries and entertainment.

By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh

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Vietnam Travel Day 2026 global tourism connectivity Vietnam Tourism Association Gia Lai international travel companies

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