Vung Tau expands night economy to boost tourism

Vung Tau Ward is expanding its nighttime economy with new attractions and entertainment as part of a strategy to boost tourism, extend visitor stays, and increase tourist spending.

Tourists participate in a food festival in Vung Tau Ward. Photo: Quang Vu

Identifying the nighttime economy as a key source of tourism growth, Vung Tau Ward is gradually planning dedicated spaces and developing tourism products linked to its coastal service network. In line with this strategy, tourism businesses have begun investing in new attractions.

Nighttime attractions emerge across the city

As rows of lights illuminate Vung Tau's coastline each evening, a new nature-based adventure begins atop Nui Lon. The experience is part of the Night Safari tour operated by Vung Tau Cable Car Tourism JSC – Ho May Park. Although the attraction was launched more than a year ago, it has already drawn large numbers of residents and visitors.

Le Thi Hai Yen, a visitor from Thai Nguyen Province, said the Night Safari is designed as an educational experience.

"Each stop is accompanied by stories about the biological characteristics of different species, their ability to adapt, their roles within the ecosystem, and the importance of biodiversity conservation. This hands-on approach helps visitors, especially children, better understand nature and develop greater environmental awareness," she said.

A representative of Vung Tau Cable Car Tourism JSC – Ho May Park said the company has expanded its range of visitor experiences in line with the local Government's strategy to develop tourism and the nighttime economy. The new offerings have produced positive results by diversifying tourism services, extending visitor stays, and increasing tourist spending.

The introduction of new tourism products has also expanded the service ecosystem supporting the nighttime economy in Vung Tau Ward, giving visitors a wider range of activities. In the evening, tourists can stroll along Back Beach, visit Thuy Van Park, take photos at the Tam Thang Tower, and enjoy live music and local cuisine.

Nighttime activity also extends to Hoang Hoa Tham, Do Chieu, Nguyen Truong To, and Le Loi streets, where numerous cafes, restaurants, and eateries remain open late into the night.

"I used to think Vung Tau was only beautiful during the day, but at night the city has a unique charm. After enjoying seafood, my family still had plenty of options for walking, having coffee, and shopping without ever feeling bored," said Nguyen Thi Thanh Huyen, a visitor from Hanoi.

Sky bars atop many beachfront hotels have also become popular gathering spots. The growing integration of accommodations, dining, shopping, and entertainment is gradually creating a more complete nighttime economy, supporting tourism development by enhancing visitor experiences and increasing tourist spending.

Developing a day-to-night coastal tourism corridor

According to tourism experts, sustainable development of the nighttime economy depends on three pillars including open public spaces, distinctive tourism products, and a range of experiences capable of encouraging visitors to stay longer. Vietnam's strategy for nighttime tourism identifies cultural and artistic performances, sports and wellness activities, shopping and entertainment, sightseeing, and nighttime dining as its core products. With its long coastline, diverse landscapes, and well-developed tourism infrastructure, Vung Tau Ward has significant advantages for developing these offerings.

The local Government is gradually transforming these advantages into a service ecosystem that extends seamlessly from day into night. From early morning until late evening, coastal roads, parks, and beaches remain busy with residents and visitors jogging, cycling, practicing yoga, paddleboarding, surfing, and swimming.

Spas and wellness centers at hotels and resorts, together with restaurants, cafes, food streets, night markets, and shopping centers that operate late into the evening, meet a wide range of tourism, shopping, and entertainment needs. Notably, the Tran Phu–Thuy Van coastal route linking Dau Beach, Front Beach, and Back Beach has added more nighttime entertainment products integrated with the area's coastal scenery and heritage.

According to Vu Hong Thuan, Chairman of the Vung Tau Ward People's Committee, the Thuy Van–Sea Square–Tam Thang Tower area along the Tran Phu–Thuy Van corridor will serve as the centerpiece of the ward's nighttime economy. In addition to developing pedestrian streets, food streets, and outdoor performance spaces, the local Government will strictly manage landscape preservation, environmental protection, sanitation, food safety, and public security.

The nighttime economy is becoming a new growth driver for Vung Tau Ward, contributing to increasing the value of the service and tourism industry. In the first six months of 2026, the locality welcomed over 2 million visitors, a 25 percent increase compared to the same period. On peak days, the number of visitors reached approximately 73,000. The longer length of stay and increased spending by tourists contributed to bringing the revenue of economic sectors in the area to nearly VND20,700 billion.

By Quang Vu - Translated by Anh Quan