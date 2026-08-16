Public arts scene breathes new life into Vung Tau

Free live music and arts performances at Bai Truoc (Front Beach) in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, are bringing fresh energy and vibrant public entertainment to the coastal area.

A seaside music event in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

The Front Beach area comes alive on weekends as an open-air stage hosts complimentary music concerts, orchestral performances, and diverse cultural acts. The initiative has drawn enthusiastic crowds of locals and tourists, particularly families and young groups.

The pilot initiative was launched after the Vung Tau Ward Public Service Delivery Center handed over part of Front Beach Park, the adjacent sandy beach area and public restrooms for temporary use. Tam Hoang Thien Co., Ltd. was tasked with operating the facilities under a social investment model.

According to organizers, performances run during two time slots, 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., every Friday through Sunday.

Residents and visitors praise the program for enhancing community life and offering accessible beachfront entertainment options.

Tourists enjoy the music.

Tourists capture memorable moments during their visit to Vung Tau.

By Nguyen Nam, Manh Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh