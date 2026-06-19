Lien Khuong Airport expected to resume six daily round-trip flights

Starting August 19, Vietnam Airlines is expected to resume services connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang with Lam Dong Province via Lien Khuong Airport, operating six round-trip flights per day.

Lien Khuong Airport (Photo: SGGP)

On June 18, Vietnam Airlines announced that it had developed a plan to restore air services to Lam Dong Province immediately after the reopening of Lien Khuong Airport is approved by the competent authorities.

Accordingly, beginning on August 19, the airline is expected to operate six daily round-trip flights using Airbus A321 aircraft, equivalent to 12 takeoffs and landings per day.

Specifically, the Hanoi–Lam Dong route is planned to operate two round-trip flights per day, while the Ho Chi Minh City–Lam Dong route will offer three round-trip flights per day. The Da Nang–Lam Dong route is expected to operate one round-trip flight per day.

The resumption of these air routes is expected to help restore aviation connectivity between the Central Highlands and the country's major economic and tourism hubs, meeting the travel, tourism, and business needs of residents, visitors, and enterprises.

Mr. Nguyen Quang Trung, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines, said the airline has fully prepared its operational resources, service capacity, and commercial plans to promptly resume flights upon Lien Khuong Airport's reopening.

According to Mr. Nguyen Quang Trung, the restoration of the flight network will not only provide passengers with more convenient travel options and internationally standardized services but also help ensure seamless, safe, and efficient air connectivity among localities nationwide.

Vietnam Airlines believes that the restoration of flights through Lien Khuong Airport will facilitate the attraction of tourists to Da Lat and other localities in Lam Dong Province, thereby contributing to socio-economic development, strengthening regional connectivity, and creating new growth momentum for the Central Highlands.

To mark the resumption of air services to Lam Dong, the airline plans to offer promotional fares across its network. The lowest one-way fare, inclusive of taxes and fees, is expected to start from just over VND1 million (US$38) on selected routes.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh