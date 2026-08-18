Vietnam Airlines investigates VN34 incident at Munich Airport

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said Vietnam Airlines' report on the VN34 incident at Munich International Airport found that the aircraft was within its maximum takeoff weight and was operated by an experienced flight crew.

According to the airline's report, the experienced flight crew detected that the aircraft's speed stopped increasing for about two seconds when it was roughly halfway down the runway. The speed then resumed climbing to the decision speed before subsequently falling.

The crew determined there was insufficient runway remaining to abort the takeoff and pushed the engine thrust levers to maximum. When the aircraft was about 91 meters from the runway end, the pilots decided to rotate and take off.

After becoming airborne, the aircraft generated warnings indicating a tail strike and loss of pressure in four of the eight main landing-gear tires. The crew informed air traffic control and decided to return to Munich for a technical inspection.

Given the aircraft's heavy takeoff weight, the crew dumped fuel before making two low-altitude circuits around the airport to assess the landing gear with air traffic controllers. After controllers reported no apparent abnormalities, the aircraft landed safely.

A preliminary assessment found that four main tires on aircraft VN-A867 had burst. Multiple scratches were also found along the underside of the rear fuselage, with sections of the aircraft's outer skin torn.

The CAAV is coordinating with German authorities responsible for investigating aviation incidents and accidents and has requested the earliest possible information on the incident and investigation.

Vietnam Airlines said VN34 was carrying 271 passengers and 16 crew members on the Munich-Hanoi route. The aircraft's takeoff weight was approximately 240 tons, below its maximum certified takeoff weight of 247.2 tons.

The four-member cockpit crew, comprising three captains and one first officer, were all Vietnamese nationals holding valid professional licenses.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan