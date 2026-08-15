Direct flights from Russia to Vietnam to expand for winter 2026-2027

Direct air connections between Russia and Vietnam are set to grow this winter, as carriers announce expanded flight schedules for the 2026–2027 season. The move is expected to boost tourism and business travel.

Anex Vietnam announced plans on the morning of August 15 to bring more Russian tourists to Vietnam for the winter 2026-2027 season, focusing on scaling up flight frequencies to Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa and Phu Quoc, with a target of welcoming approximately 198,000 Russian visitors.

Foreign tourists arriving at Cam Ranh International Airport, Khanh Hoa Province.

Starting September 23, 2026, Anex Vietnam will operate direct flights on the Moscow - Cam Ranh in Khanh Hoa route with a frequency of three flights per week, increasing to five flights per week starting January 2027.

In Phu Quoc, beginning October 10, Anex Vietnam will roll out flight programs with a frequency of six flights per week. This marks the company's first collaboration with Sun PhuQuoc Airways, alongside its existing partner Vietjet Air. The program is projected to bring approximately 13,000 to 15,000 Russian visitors to Phu Quoc each month.

Anex Vietnam aims to welcome roughly 198,000 visitors throughout the entire Winter 2026-2027 season, averaging out to 33,000 visitors per month.

The enhancement of these flight routes is anticipated to help boost Russian tourist arrivals to Vietnam while concurrently expanding the international market for prominent Vietnamese coastal destinations such as Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa and Phu Quoc.

By Tien Thang - Translated by Anh Quan