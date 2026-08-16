Vietnam finds ways to lure international tourists

Experts noted that growth in visitor numbers should go hand in hand with improvements in spending, length of stay, satisfaction and environmental and cultural sustainability.

How to turn tourism potential into marketable products and connections forged at tourism forums into tours, tourism routes, air services and stable visitor flows were key issues discussed at the 2026 International Travel Forum, held in the south central province of Gia Lai on August 16.

The forum, organised by the Vietnam Tourism Association in coordination with the provincial People’s Committee, was part of the second Vietnam Travel Day.

Moving towards quality growth

Delegates and experts attend the event.

Cao Thi Ngoc Lan, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, said the tourism sector is entering a new development phase following a strong recovery.

She stressed that tourism growth should no longer be measured only by visitor numbers, but also by the quality of tourist flows, length of stay, spending, repeat visits, benefits for local communities and the long-term competitiveness of destinations.

Therefore, tourism promotion must shift from fragmented activities to targeted campaigns focusing on specific markets and products, distribution partners and measurable results, with the goal of generating bookings, tours and actual revenue.

Travel businesses serve as a bridge between markets and destinations, Lan said, noting that attractive tourism resources alone cannot ensure sustainable growth without suitable products and effective connectivity among airlines, accommodation providers, transport operators, attractions and other tourism services.

Vice Chairwoman of the Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Thi Thanh Lich speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam welcomed about 12.3 million international visitors in the first six months of 2026, up nearly 15 percent year-on-year, with China and the Republic of Korea remaining the two largest source markets. However, experts noted that growth in visitor numbers should go hand in hand with improvements in spending, length of stay, satisfaction and environmental and cultural sustainability.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Lich, Vice Chairwoman of the Gia Lai provincial People’s Committee, said the province has a unique opportunity to develop a distinctive tourism structure connecting the blue sea of Quy Nhon with the Central Highlands.

Gia Lai boasts coastal destinations such as Quy Nhon, Ky Co and Eo Gio, as well as highland attractions including Bien Ho, Chu Dang Ya, Kon Ka Kinh and Kon Ha Nung. Its cultural assets include the Space of Gong Culture in the Central Highlands, Bai Choi folk art, traditional martial arts, and cultural identities of ethnic minority groups.

Lich stressed that the province’s strength lies in its ability to create integrated journeys combining the sea, highlands, nature, culture, relaxation and exploration. In the first seven months of 2026, Gia Lai welcomed 10.55 million visitors, including nearly 148,000 foreigners, generating almost VND23 trillion (US$879.5 million) in tourism revenue.

Strengthening airline – tour operator – destination connectivity

A wide range of high-end beach tourism products and tours are being developed in Quy Nhon. (Photo: SGGP)

Participants highlighted the need to strengthen coordination among airlines, travel businesses and destinations. Dang Quoc Thang, head of the Vietnam Airlines branch in Quy Nhon, said Vietnam received an estimated 4.4 million international visitors in July alone, up 11.5 percent year-on-year, providing significant room for further growth amid intensifying regional competition. He said international air routes can only operate effectively when supported by attractive tourism products and coordinated services.

At the event, experts called for more commercially viable inter-regional tours with clear itineraries, pricing, service policies and operating mechanisms.

Rather than competing directly with established tourism hubs, Gia Lai could position itself as a destination linking the coast and highlands, nature and culture, and relaxation and exploration.

The forum also discussed target markets for the next 12–24 months, visa and entry procedures, air connectivity, product quality, market data, digital transformation and regional linkages.

As Gia Lai is hosting Visit Vietnam Year 2026, it hopes the programme will generate concrete outcomes, including new tours, tourism routes, tourism products, air services, promotional programmes and cooperation agreements, contributing to more stable international visitor flows.

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