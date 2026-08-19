Da Lat-Can Tho air route officially opens

Vietnam Airlines held a ceremony on the morning of August 19 at Lien Khuong Airport in Lam Dong Province to inaugurate the Da Lat-Can Tho air route.

The new route will operate one flight per day, meeting travel demand among residents and tourists between the Central Highlands and the Mekong Delta.

Delegates cut the ribbon to launch the new Da Lat-Can Tho air route. Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien

Delivering a speech at the ceremony, Duong Thanh Phuong, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), said that the route would cut travel time between Da Lat and Can Tho to less than one hour, making travel more convenient while creating new opportunities for cooperation in tourism, trade and investment between the two regions.

Lam Dong Province leaders and Vietnam Airlines executives present gifts to the first passengers on the Da Lat-Can Tho air route. Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien

The launch of the route marks not only a new milestone in the flight networks of VASCO and Vietnam Airlines but also establishes a direct connection between two economic and tourism hubs in the Central Highlands and the Mekong Delta, he said.

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By Doan Kien - Translated by Huyen Huong