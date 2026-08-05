Yellow-plated service cars still allowed at Noi Bai Airport’s Terminal T1

Commercial service vehicles registered with yellow license plates are permitted to pick up passengers at Terminal 1, Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.

Parking areas at Noi Bai International Airport have been reorganized for improved traffic order. (Photo: SGGP)

Noi Bai International Airport implemented a new traffic control scheme on August 3. While receiving some support, the move sparked complaints, prompting airport authorities to make immediate adjustments.

According to airport officials, the traffic rerouting was intended to ensure aviation security and maintain public order and traffic safety at the nation’s primary capital gateway. The plan was executed in coordination with the Noi Bai International Airport Border Police.

However, after slightly more than a day of implementation, many passengers complained that the new arrangements forced them to walk longer distances, while drivers reported increased complexity in picking up and dropping off passengers.

Speaking to Saigon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper on August 5, Mr. To Tu Ha, Director of Noi Bai International Airport, said that following passenger feedback, airport management had urgently worked with border police to adjust the pick-up lanes for commercial service vehicles.

Under the revised plan, commercial service vehicles registered yellow license plates with fewer than 9 seats are now permitted to pick up passengers in Lane 3 in front of Lobby E at Terminal 1, alongside non-commercial private vehicles (white license plates). The designated waiting area is sheltered, ensuring a safe and convenient space for passengers with luggage.

To maintain traffic flow, vehicles stopping to pick up passengers in Lane 3 are restricted to a maximum stay of three minutes.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh