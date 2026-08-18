The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has approved the reopening of the runway and taxiways at Lien Khuong International Airport in Lam Dong Province from 12:01 a.m. on August 19.

Lien Khuong International Airport to resume operations on August 19

The airport was temporarily closed from March 4 to allow repairs to its runway and taxiways. The project was completed on schedule after more than five months of construction, meeting all requirements for the facilities to return to service.

The CAAV has instructed Lien Khuong International Airport to ensure safe and efficient management and operation of the runway and taxiways while maintaining service quality and compliance with applicable aviation standards. The airport is also required to coordinate closely with airlines and relevant agencies to ensure safe and efficient flight operations.

Under the planned schedule, Lien Khuong International Airport will resume domestic services to Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Vinh, Can Tho, and Hai Phong, with an expected average of 36-40 arrivals and departures per day.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan