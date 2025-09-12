Leader of HCMC People’s Council receives delegation from Laos' Alunmay Magazine

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Vo Van Minh, received a delegation from Alunmay Magazine of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, led by its Editor-in-Chief Vanlaty Khamvanvongsa, on September 11.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Vo Van Minh, received a delegation from Alunmay Magazine, a theoretical and practical agency of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, led by its Editor-in-Chief Vanlaty Khamvanvongsa, on September 11.

Also present at the meeting were representatives from the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the Office of the People's Council, the Department of Foreign Affairs, Communist Review magazine, and Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Vo Van Minh (R), receives Editor-in-Chief of Alunmay Magazine, Vanlaty Khamvanvongsa. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Vo Van Minh emphasized that the visit of the Alunmay Magazine’s delegation to Ho Chi Minh City took place at a particularly significant time, as the city had just completed the administrative boundary consolidation with the provinces of Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau. He affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City always attaches great importance to its relationship with Lao localities through a wide range of cooperative programs in education, healthcare, culture, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council noted that this visit and working session by the Alunmay Magazine delegation presented a valuable opportunity for Lao and Vietnamese media agencies to share and learn from each other’s experiences in practical review and theoretical research. He affirmed that the Ho Chi Minh City authorities are ready to provide additional information and documents if requested by Alunmay Magazine.

According to Mr. Vo Van Minh, Ho Chi Minh City is one of the localities in Vietnam with a well-developed press system, including several prominent local newspapers, notably Sai Gon Giai Phong, an organ of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the voice of the city's Party Committee, Government, and People. He hoped that, in the near future, Alunmay Magazine would engage in experience-sharing and cooperation with the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the city and local media agencies.

Editor-in-Chief of Alunmay Magazine, Vanlaty Khamvanvongsa offers the magazines to Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Vo Van Minh (R). (Photo: SGGP)

For his part, Editor-in-Chief of Alunmay Magazine, Vanlaty Khamvanvongsa, stated that during this visit, the delegation hoped to exchange experiences with Vietnamese media, particularly between Communist Review and Alunmay Magazine in the context of the new period. Throughout the visit, the delegation explored topics such as professional practices, communication strategies, and digital transformation, as both countries are streamlining their political systems. The delegation also sought to learn from Vietnam’s experiences in socio-economic development and institution-building.

In addition, during the working session at Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, both sides exchanged valuable information and lessons learned in the field of journalism. As Laos is currently in the process of streamlining its media system, such experience-sharing with media agencies is particularly meaningful, contributing to improving the quality of information and fulfilling assigned political tasks.

During the meeting, Mr. Hoang Trung Dung, Editor-in-Chief of Communist Review, proposed that Ho Chi Minh City extend its attention and support to Alunmay Magazine and strengthen cooperative ties with Lao localities. He also expressed the desire for the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council to assign the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the city to coordinate with Communist Review in developing a cooperation agreement between Ho Chi Minh City and the magazine in the coming period.

In response to Mr. Hoang Trung Dung’s proposal, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Vo Van Minh, assigned the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the city to work closely with Communist Review to develop a new cooperation plan. The plan will include specific programs aligned with both theoretical research and practical realities in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Phuong Nam—Translated by Kim Khanh