Laotian magazine’s representatives visit Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper

A delegation from Alunmay Magazine, a theoretical and practical agency of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, led by its Editor-in-Chief Vanlaty Khamvanvongsa, paid a visit to SGGP on the afternoon of September 10.

The editorial boards of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Alunmay Magazine at the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, on behalf of the Editorial Board of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, provided an overview of the newspaper’s history and development. He noted that over the past 50 years, Sai Gon Giai Phong has evolved into a leading political and social newspaper, playing a pivotal role in both southern Vietnam and the nation as a whole.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper is an organ of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the voice of the city's Party Committee, Government, and People. The newspaper has consistently upheld its mission of reaching a broad readership, positioning itself as a trusted and authoritative source for disseminating the policies and directives of the Party and the State, always with a people-centric approach at its core.

Sai Gon Giai Phong offers a range of publications, including its print edition and SGGP Online, available in Vietnamese, English, and Chinese, as well as the Saigon Investment and Finance online platform.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van speaks at the event.

SGGP Online consistently ranks among the top-performing Party newspapers nationwide. In addition to its strong digital presence, the newspaper maintains a stable print circulation, operates under a financially autonomous model, and has representative offices across all three regions of Vietnam.

The newspaper has initiated and organized numerous impactful programs, including the prestigious Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards, the humanitarian project Gratitude for Truong Son, which has mobilized nearly VND400 billion (US$15.1 million) in funding; the “Prudential-Good Essay, Good Writing” contest; scholarship programs for students; and various other charitable activities.

Currently, Sai Gon Giai Phong is accelerating its digital transformation, integrating multimedia platforms, and placing strong emphasis on professional development. This includes training its team of journalists and editors in professional skills, technology, and political theory.

Mr. Vanlaty Khamvanvongsa, Editor-in-Chief of Alunmay Magazine, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the delegation, Mr. Vanlaty Khamvanvongsa extended his congratulations to Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, on the successful organization of major national events, notably the 80th anniversary of National Day and the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

Editor-in- Chief Vanlaty Khamvanvongsa emphasized that the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam were founded by President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Ho Chi Minh. He noted that successive generations of leaders from both countries have continuously nurtured this relationship, making it a priceless asset shared by the two nations.

This visit to Vietnam aims to further strengthen cooperation between Alunmay Magazine and the Communist Review for the 2025–2027 period, with a focus on sharing experiences in journalism and digital transformation.

Amid Laos’ ongoing efforts to streamline its media landscape, the exchange of insights with Sai Gon Giai Phong holds practical significance, enabling both sides to overcome shared challenges, enhance information quality, and fulfill their respective political mandates.

In addition, the two parties exchanged updates on the current media landscape in Ho Chi Minh City and various localities in Laos.

Also present at the meeting was the editorial delegation from the Communist Review, led by journalist Pham Minh Tuan, Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Secretary off the Party Committee at the Communist Review.

Mr. Tuan shared details on ongoing cooperation programs between the Communist Review and Alunmay Magazine, with a particular emphasis on digital transformation as a key focus of the partnership.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh