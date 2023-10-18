Landslides, floods threaten schools, reservoirs in Central region

The Office of the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control of Thua Thien Hue Province reported that thousands of students were absent from 86 schools across the locality amid the current floods and landslides.

As of this morning, the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tra Cang Commune, Nam Tra My District, Quang Nam Province informed that a primary school’s classroom was collapsed by a landslide. Fortunately, nobody was injured or killed in this incident.

Besides, landslide has threatened the safety of teachers and pupils in several schools in Nam Tra My District so the local authorities have temporarily evacuated them to safety.

To ease pressure on reservoirs, the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Thua Thien Hue Province has ordered Ta Trach Irrigation Exploitation Company Limited to regulate and gradually increase water discharge rate from 10 a.m. on October 18.

However, during the progress of water discharge, it is necessary to avoid the sudden increase of about 400- 900 meters cubic per second.

This morning, a land erosion occurred at a section heading to Quang Nam Province from A Luoi District on Ho Chi Minh Street through A Roang Commune, A Luoi District, Thua Thien Hue Province, resulting in serious traffic congestion.