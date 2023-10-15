Schools in Da Nang City continue shutting down due to heavy rains

The Department of Education and Training of Da Nang City this afternoon announced that kindergartens and all schools would allow their students to stay at home on October 16 amid nonstop downpours.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that the city of Da Nang would continue to suffer from downpours triggering deluge on the large scale tomorrow.

Therefore, the Department of Education and Training of Da Nang City required heads of units and principals to notify all students of school suspension on October 16.

Besides, units need to arrange response teams on duty 24/7 and strictly comply with the directive letters of the Department of Education and Training and local leaders on the prevention and control works of natural disasters, storms and floods.

It is essential to regularly update weather information and warnings on developments of the current torrential rain and keep in touch with people through communication channels to proactively deal with disasters safely and minimize damage caused by heavy rains.

Schools are required to proactively and urgently clean their premises and perform sanitation in classrooms when it stops raining and floodwater recedes.

In case of worse weather situations, the Department of Education and Training of Da Nang City will continue to release more announcements about the suspension of schools to ensure safety for students.