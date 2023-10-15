Heavy rain triggered landslides widespread in Central region

Central localities have been struggling against severe floods and landslides due to persistently heavy rains. Routes leading to Son Tra Peninsular in Da Nang have been blocked due to landslides.

On October 15 morning, the province of Ha Tinh recorded a severe landslide with dozens of cubic meters of debris along the seashore in Cam Linh Commune, Cam Xuyen District after long-lasting spells of torrential rainfall. Severe erosions are visible at many locations in the coastal areas highly vulnerable to landslides.

In the city of Da Nang, some places were inundated by moderate rainfall on October 15. Within the next 24 hours, the rainfall could exceed 500 mm.

Similarly, torrential rainfall exceeding 200mm dumped in Quang Ngai Province on the same day, notably in districts of Binh Son, Tra Bong and Son Tinh.

It is forecast that the spell of tropical downpours will continue drenching the Central region until October 17 with an average rainfall between 200 mm and 350 mm triggering the potential of flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas.

Amid the worse weather conditions, local authorities have arranged response teams on duty 24/7, installed danger signages in areas of landslides and flooding and instructed people and vehicles to move out of dangerous areas, promptly evacuated people and properties to safer places, been willing to rescue forces dealing with worse conditions if any.

Provincial Departments of Education and Training have required schools in flooded areas to allow their employees and students to stay at home waiting for floodwater to recede.

Some photos featuring a chaos of landslides and floods across the Central region amid persistent heavy rains:

On October 15 afternoon, Deputy Head of the Management Board of Son Tra Peninsula Phan Minh Hai and tourist beaches in Da Nang City said that in recent days, heavy rains have caused landslides at some roads on Son Tra Peninsula.

Right after receiving information about the complicated condition of heavy rains across Da Nang City, the management board announced to temporary shut down the entire area of Son Tra Peninsula.

After checking the current status of routes on the peninsula after a downpour in Da Nang City on October 15, functional forces decided to block roads leading to Son Tra Peninsula to reinforce and ensure safety for residents and tourists through the area.

Regarding a recent landslide on Hai Van Pass, the leader of the Road Management Area III under the Traffic Police Division of Da Nang City Police reviewed and assessed the level of landslide, and then allowed vehicles to travel through Hai Van Pass.

By October 15, Hai Van Pass was officially re-opened.