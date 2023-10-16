Central region sees high tides, northeast monsoon after floods, downpours

The ongoing low-pressure zone is predicted to turn into a tropical depression within 24 hours.

The Central region is struggling with severe downpours and flooding while sea levels are rising, vulnerable to the potential of widespread deluge and operation of the northeast monsoon which is likely to unleash more rains in the next several days.

According to the latest weather news from the National Center for Meteorology Hydrology Forecasting, by October 16 afternoon, the center of the low-pressure zone was about 14.5-15.5 degrees north latitude and 110.5-111.5 degrees east longitude in the waters southwest of the Paracel Islands.

Due to the impact of the tropical depression, the Central region will continue bracing for heavy rainfalls.

From tomorrow, the provinces from Quang Tri to Quang Nam will see torrential rains with an average rainfall ranging from 150-350mm.

At that time, the Central Highlands, Southern region and some places in the South-Central regions will face an average rainfall between 30mm and 100mm.

Currently, sea levels in the Central coastal area are tending to rise while the Central coast sees the powerful operation of the northeast monsoon, huge waves and rough sea.

It is forecast that sea levels in the coastal area will continue rising and the northeast monsoon will remain in the next couple of days in combination with the tidal wave that could cause landslides along the shore and flooding in low-lying areas and coastal provinces from Ha Tinh to Quang Nam.