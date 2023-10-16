Thua Thien Hue Province’s largest reservoir must discharge water

Ta Trach Reservoir was required to discharge water through sluice gates and turbines to decrease the water level.

Ta Trach Reservoir, which is one of the largest irrigation works of Thua Thien Hue Province, has a capacity of more than 500 million cubic meters.

Based on the current water level of the reservoir and worse weather conditions, the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Thua Thien Hue Province requested Ta Trach Irrigation Exploitation Company Limited to regulate and gradually increase the water discharge rate from 3 p.m. on October 16 but must avoid the sudden increase of about 180-280 meters cubic per second.

In order to proactively deal with a newly-formed low-pressure zone triggering heavy rains and deluges in low-lying areas and urban areas as well as landslides in mountainous areas, the Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Thua Thien Hue Province required localities to arrange forces on duty in hazardous areas.

Additionally, it is essential to review and promptly evacuate people from hazardous areas, especially areas near rivers, river mouths and residential places with risks of suffering from whirlwinds, huge waves, landslides, flooding and flashfloods; implement urgent solutions to cope with natural disasters.