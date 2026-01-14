Around 2,600 international cruise passengers arrive in Khanh Hoa

Khanh Hoa Province welcomed the British-registered cruise ship, Diamond Princess, to Cam Ranh International Port on January 14, carrying approximately 2,600 passengers, most of whom are from the United States and Canada.

International cruise Diamond Princess arrives at Cam Ranh Port.

According to the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Khanh Hoa Province, the Diamond Princess, departing from Singapore, has arrived at Cam Ranh. Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. the same day, visitors were scheduled to take part in sightseeing and experiential tours across the province.

After completing immigration procedures, passengers were organized by Phuong Thang Services, Tourism and Trading Co., Ltd., and Destination Asia Co., Ltd., to join a range of signature tours. These included visits to Ponagar Tower, Long Son Pagoda, and Dam Market; experiences at Truong Son craft villages; as well as Cai River cruises and rural cycling tours. Through these activities, visitors had the opportunity to explore Khanh Hoa’s cultural heritage, historical landmarks, local way of life, and natural landscapes.

The Diamond Princess is scheduled to depart Cam Ranh International Port later the same afternoon, continuing its voyage to Phu My Port in Ho Chi Minh City.

Khanh Hoa welcomes luxury cruise liner with nearly 2,600 international visitors.

Since the beginning of 2026, Khanh Hoa Province has welcomed three international cruise ships, bringing more than 7,650 passengers ashore for sightseeing. According to cruise line schedules, the province expects to receive an additional 38 international cruise calls throughout 2026.

The steady arrival of large international cruise ships is widely seen as a positive sign, helping to accelerate the recovery and expansion of cruise tourism while making a significant contribution to the overall growth of Khanh Hoa’s tourism sector in 2026 and the years ahead.

By Tien Thang - Translated by Kim Khanh