Multimedia

Photo Gallery

Joining hands to protect marine wildlife

SGGP

Many rare marine species, including whales, dolphins, and green sea turtles (Chelonia mydas) have frequently appeared near the shore in the central coastal provinces of Binh Dinh and Phu Yen.

The sea animals were seen in the sea region near popular tourist spots to catch prey and lay eggs.

The community and locals believed that the appearance of the creatures symbolized good luck.

According to experts, the appearance of large ocean animals species of marine wildlife, such as whales, shows the marine ecosystem restoration, the effective protection and preservation of the sea ecosystems.

8.jpg
Since the beginning of this year, many green sea turtles hatched on a beach in Nhon Hai and Nhon Chau communes of Quy Nhon City, the south central province of Binh Dinh under the close supervision of a group of local volunteers.
9.jpg
The Nhon Hai sea turtle protection team uses techniques to relocate turtle nests to a safer site on the same beach.
10.jpg
The little hatchling bursts out of their nest to see the sky and ocean for the first time.
11.jpg
An eight-meter rorqual (family Balaenopteridae) listed as 'Endangered' on the IUCN Red List has been spotted off the coast of Mui Ganh-Hoai Hai Beach, Binh Dinh province.
12.jpg
A pair of mother and baby whales swimming together in the De Gi - Vung Boi waters in Phu Cat District, Binh Dinh Province
13.jpg
The rorqual opens its mouth widely and scoops in dense shoals of prey.
14.jpg
A whale shark was seen swimming in Mui Vi Rong ((Dragon Fin Cape) off the Quy Nhon coast in the southern province of Binh Dinh.
15.jpg
Many locals and tourists saw a dolphin swimming at the Eo Gio - Ky Co Beach in Binh Dinh Province.
Related News
By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

protect marine wildlife whales Dolphins green sea turtles (Chelonia mydas) rare marine species marine ecosystem restoration protection and preservation of the sea ecosystems little hatchling rorqual whale shark

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn