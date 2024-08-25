Joining hands to protect marine wildlife

Many rare marine species, including whales, dolphins, and green sea turtles (Chelonia mydas) have frequently appeared near the shore in the central coastal provinces of Binh Dinh and Phu Yen.
The sea animals were seen in the sea region near popular tourist spots to catch prey and lay eggs.
The community and locals believed that the appearance of the creatures symbolized good luck.
According to experts, the appearance of large ocean animals species of marine wildlife, such as whales, shows the marine ecosystem restoration, the effective protection and preservation of the sea ecosystems.