Ho Chi Minh City sets bold course to pioneer Party policy implementation

Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City delivers his speech at the 14th National Party Congress

Determined to move from resolutions to results, Ho Chi Minh City is positioning itself as the nation’s pioneer in translating Party policies into concrete, measurable outcomes that drive rapid and sustainable development.

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam concluded on the afternoon of January 23. Speaking to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, affirmed the city leadership’s strong determination to transform the Party’s goals and policies into tangible results, thereby making practical contributions to the country’s overall development.

According to him, the Party, people, and armed forces look to the 14th National Party Congress as a milestone opening a new phase of national development, Ho Chi Minh City is more deeply aware than ever of its role, responsibility, and pioneering mission. As the nation’s economic, cultural, and social center, a growth engine, and a hub of innovation and deep international integration, the city emphasizes that it must not only develop for itself, but also lead the way and create momentum for the region and the country.

The Resolution of the First Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term sets a consistent objective that Ho Chi Minh City will be a pioneer for the entire country in entering a new era of development. The city aims to become a civilized, modern, and compassionate urban center; a dynamic innovation hub; one of the world’s top 100 most livable cities; and a locality with a leading innovation ecosystem and high income. This ambitious vision aligns closely with the strategic direction outlined in the draft documents of the 14th National Congress.

The city’s pioneering mission is reflected first and foremost in its spirit of daring to think, daring to act, daring to experiment, and daring to take responsibility for the common good. Ho Chi Minh City is determined to promptly and effectively translate major central policies into practice, serving as a “practical laboratory” for new institutional models, governance approaches, economic development pathways, and smart city construction. Effective models drawn from the city’s experience will be reviewed, refined, and replicated nationwide.

Economic restructuring will be driven by science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and green transformation. Infrastructure is identified as a strategic breakthrough, with development space re-envisioned toward a multi-polar, integrated, and highly connected model. Infrastructure is regarded not only as a prerequisite, but also as a driving force for growth. To ensure these objectives are realized, the city is shifting from a management-oriented mindset to one that creates development, manages risks, and serves citizens and businesses. Each target will be quantified into specific action programs and plans, clearly linked to the responsibilities of each department, locality, and especially their leaders. Key areas such as science and technology, digital transformation, administrative reform, public investment, and infrastructure development will be closely monitored through digital data to ensure transparency and accountability.

At the same time, Ho Chi Minh City is resolute in removing long-standing bottlenecks in institutions, procedures, land, and investment, viewing this as a prerequisite for faster and more sustainable growth. The city will promote decentralization and delegation of authority while maintaining effective oversight, expanding proactive space for local levels and linking it closely with clear accountability.

Recent resolutions of the National Assembly, together with the official operation of the International Finance Center in Ho Chi Minh City, have created a more flexible and groundbreaking institutional framework than ever before. These mechanisms are expected to unlock resources, attract investment, and enhance Vietnam’s position on the global economic map. The decisive factor, however, lies in disciplined implementation and a strong sense of responsibility. All departments, sectors, and localities are required to act proactively, without delay or avoidance, ensuring that opportunities are not lost due to slow execution.

The city will strengthen inspection, supervision, and evaluation, using work performance as a key criterion in assessing officials. This approach aims to accelerate progress, improve governance quality, and ensure that citizens and businesses directly benefit from development outcomes.

Facing both major opportunities and unprecedented challenges, Ho Chi Minh City is determined to move ahead faster, act more decisively, and implement Party policies with speed and effectiveness. By turning challenges into motivation and potential into concrete achievements, the city seeks to deliver tangible benefits to the people.

With a deep awareness of the trust placed in it by the Government, the Party, and the people, and drawing on its tradition of unity, dynamism, creativity, and compassion, Ho Chi Minh City affirms its commitment to decisive, effective, and responsible action. The city’s leaders call on all officials and civil servants to uphold discipline and dedication, taking the satisfaction of citizens and businesses as the highest measure of success and ensuring that Ho Chi Minh City continues to play its leading role for the nation.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan