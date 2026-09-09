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Ho Chi Minh City promotes rooftop solar growth under Decree 243

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Ho Chi Minh City has introduced new guidelines under Decree No. 243/2026/ND-CP to simplify administrative procedures, ease business rules, and boost self-consumed rooftop solar adoption.

The implementation of Decree No. 243/2026/ND-CP is expected to provide fresh momentum for the development of rooftop solar power in HCMC.

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At the conference, a representative from the Electricity Regulatory Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade disseminates Decree 243/2026/ND-CP, dated June 26, 2026. Photo: Dinh Du

On September 9, the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, in coordination with Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation, held a conference to guide the implementation of Government Decree No. 243/2026/ND-CP, which amends and supplements Decree No. 58/2025/ND-CP on developing self-generated, self-consumed electricity from renewable and new energy sources.

The conference aimed to address administrative difficulties and obstacles faced by communes, wards and special administrative zone authorities in implementing the new regulations and to reach agreement on how they should be carried out.

At the conference, representatives of the Electricity Regulatory Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade provided guidance on several new provisions of Decree No. 243 concerning mechanisms for developing self-generated and self-consumed rooftop solar power.

Under the new regulations, photovoltaic panels may be installed both on rooftops and on the enclosing surfaces of buildings. Administrative procedures have also been simplified. Project owners only need to notify local people's committees. For households, selling surplus electricity does not require registration as a business household.

Representatives of the Electricity Regulatory Authority also said that through the end of 2030, parties may agree on a surplus electricity sales rate exceeding 50 percent.

The regulation is expected to provide additional momentum for rooftop solar development, with the goal of having 50 percent of households use solar power by 2030. This would contribute to ensuring energy security and promoting clean energy sources for sustainable economic development.

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Bui Trung Kien, deputy general director of Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation, speaks at the conference. Photo: Dinh Du

Bui Trung Kien, deputy general director of Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation, proposed developing online tools on applications and websites so customers can check their application status themselves.

He said coordination among the Department of Industry and Trade, local authorities at all levels and power companies is key to synchronizing management data and addressing technical issues. The ultimate goal is to promote the development of self-generated and self-consumed renewable energy, contributing to energy security and socioeconomic development.

As of September 5, Ho Chi Minh City had 6,241 self-generated, self-consumed rooftop solar power systems, with a total installed capacity of 472 MWp, according to statistics.

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By Dinh Du - Translated by Anh Quan

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rooftop solar growth Decree 243 self-consumed rooftop solar power renewable energy energy security

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