Self-production, self-consumption rooftop solar power encouraged

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha chaired a meeting to finalize the government’s draft decree regulating mechanisms and policies to encourage the development of self-production and self-consumption rooftop solar power.

Vietnam encourages the development of self-production and self-consumptionrooftop solar power. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the draft decree, self-production and self-consumption rooftop solar power that is not connected to the national grid will receive priority for the development without capacity limitations.

For cases connected to the national grid, organizations and individuals with installation featuring a capacity below 100 kWh are allowed to develop without capacity limitations and permission and must ensure the safety of fire prevention, and equipment for construction.

The installation with capacities from 100 kWh to 1,000 kWh will be implemented in the form of post-inspection.

For the installation with capacities of 1,000 kWh and above, organizations and individuals must carry out and complete procedures for the electricity operating licenses.

Organizations and individuals who invest in rooftop solar projects but do not fully utilize their capacity will be allowed to sell up to 20 percent of the installed capacity to the national grid.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh