Creators, retailers at risk of overreliance on cross-border digital platforms

Livestreaming sales at Aeon Binh Tan Shopping Mall, An Lac Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Hoang Trieu

The boom in cross-border digital content platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and TikTok, as well as e-commerce platforms including Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop, has expanded trade opportunities and global connections in Vietnam.

However, it is also pushing content creators and millions of retailers into a difficult position: complete dependence on foreign platforms.

Following repeated adjustments to fees, advertising and operating policies, e-commerce sellers now face costs of up to 25 percent of revenue. Hoang Minh Thanh, an online seller, said: “Although policies on cross-border e-commerce platforms are eroding profits, sellers have to accept them because there is still no domestic platform strong enough to replace them.” Thanh's experience reflects the reality faced by millions of e-commerce sellers.

Previously, on April 1, 2025, Shopee unexpectedly raised fixed fees for some product categories by as much as 10 percent. Notably, commissions on electronic accessories, watches and luggage rose to 9 percent of revenue, three times the previous rate. TikTok Shop and Lazada also changed their revenue-sharing policies, with TikTok Shop raising its commission by another 1 percent. At the time, most online sellers protested vigorously on forums but ultimately had to accept the changes.

Phan Huu Thai, who specializes in selling accessories through Shopee and TikTok Shop, said: “The platform's policies change every few months. Sometimes fees go up, sometimes benefits are reduced. Often, it is clear that the platform is squeezing sellers, but we cannot leave because this is our main source of income.”

E-commerce platforms are not the only ones dominating the domestic market. Digital content platforms such as YouTube and Facebook are also taking a leading position. Facebook has 79 million users, while YouTube has 62.1 million. Their broad reach and ability to build communities make Facebook an important platform in the marketing strategies of many businesses. Changes in its policies can therefore significantly affect users. In early January 2026, Vietnam's online community was unsettled when several fan pages with large followings were suddenly hidden, had their visibility restricted or could no longer be found on Facebook.

Moreover, when social media platforms change their policies or algorithms, numerous content channels can immediately collapse. The case of Yeah1 Group in March 2019 was a costly lesson. At its peak, Yeah1 owned Asia's leading multichannel network, with more than 3,000 channels and 610 million subscribers, accounting for about 25 percent of YouTube views in Vietnam. However, after a partner violated copyright rules, YouTube terminated its Content Hosting Services Agreement (CHSA). The decision wiped out thousands of Yeah1's channels, sent its stock plunging, caused losses of trillions of Vietnamese dong and left the company in prolonged losses for years.

Lack of digital content coordination platform

Co-founder and CEO Nguyen The Vinh of Ninety Eight said Vietnam's digital cultural industry remains heavily dependent on foreign social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. Not only is user data stored on international infrastructure, but content on these platforms is also governed by algorithms that prioritize views over actual value.

“We want to build a digital platform based on trust, connecting people with people, rather than chasing view counts or placing too much emphasis on commercial activities. In other words, we need technology infrastructure built by Vietnamese people,” Nguyen The Vinh said.

According to Phan Vu Tuan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC Intellectual Property Association, the goal of the strategy to accelerate the development of the cultural industry is to increase the sector's contribution to the economy. The cultural industry currently contributes about 4 percent of GDP, which remains modest compared with 12 percent and 11 percent, respectively, in South Korea and the United States.

A major problem facing Vietnam is the lack of digital content distribution platforms, leaving the country entirely dependent on several foreign platforms. For example, Vietnam's entire music system and industry must rely on YouTube, a platform that operates through multichannel networks (MCNs), with no mechanism for regulatory or judicial agencies to access information when copyright disputes arise.

The Vice Chairman of the HCMC Intellectual Property Association said that Vietnam has implemented controlled pilot mechanisms, or sandboxes, in many fields, but in the cultural industry, this remains a gap. The country can learn from South Korea's experience in building sandboxes at the city or local level to test new models.

TikTok has 76.1 million users aged 18 and older in Vietnam, an increase of 6.88 million users (nearly 10 percent) compared to the previous year, and is becoming a search, product discovery, and shopping tool for the younger generation. Instagram reached 11.7 million users, growing by over 13 percent over the past year, showing that this platform is gradually expanding its influence, especially in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industries. Meanwhile, LinkedIn recorded about 10 million members and is one of the fastest-growing platforms with an increase of over 16 percent, reflecting the growing demand for personal branding and professional networking in Vietnam.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Uyen Phuong