HCMC encourages development of rooftop solar power for self-generation

Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating the deployment of rooftop solar systems based on a self-generation, self-consumption model, supported by a range of administrative reforms and assistance measures for residents and businesses.

Tran Minh Hoa, Deputy Head of the Energy Management Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Chieu)

At a press briefing on socio-economic issues held on March 19, Tran Minh Hoa, Deputy Head of the Energy Management Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, stated that the city is actively promoting rooftop solar development through streamlined procedures and supportive policies for both households and enterprises.

According to Deputy Head Tran Minh Hoa, the Department has proactively advised the City People’s Committee on issuing documents to implement incentive mechanisms for rooftop solar development. It has also coordinated with relevant departments, local authorities, and the power sector to guide and support residents in accessing these policies more easily.

A key measure has been the publication of administrative procedures related to rooftop solar on both the National Public Service Portal and the city’s online platform. Procedures such as registration, information adjustment, and grid connection notification are conducted online, helping to save time and costs while enhancing convenience. Under current regulations, from July 1, 2025, organizations and individuals may submit applications online.

For systems with a capacity of less than 100 kW, households are only required to complete a notification procedure, accompanied by basic documents such as design drawings, construction records, and fire safety documentation (if applicable). This simplified process is considered well-suited to practical conditions and is expected to encourage broader public participation.

In practice, demand for rooftop solar installation in Ho Chi Minh City has been rising rapidly. To date, 13,985 systems have signed power purchase agreements, with a total installed capacity exceeding 349.6 MWp. Among these, 453 systems have capacities of 100 kWp or more, accounting for approximately 220.7 MWp.

In addition, the model of self-generation and self-consumption without selling electricity to the grid is becoming increasingly popular. Preliminary data indicate that 559 investors have adopted this model, with a combined capacity of around 48.55 MW. This trend reflects a positive shift in public awareness and behavior toward cleaner, more efficient, and self-reliant energy use.

Although the current regulatory framework has not yet provided specific tax incentives, the city continues to prioritize administrative reform and create the most favorable conditions for households and businesses to invest in rooftop solar systems.

Ho Chi Minh City aims that by 2030, 50 percent of public office buildings and 50 percent of households will use rooftop solar power, with renewable energy accounting for at least 15 percent of the city’s peak electricity capacity.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan