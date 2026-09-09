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CMIT and TCTT receive first mother ship at 1,200m joint berth

SGGPO

Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) and Tan Cang–Cai Mep Thi Vai Terminal (TCTT) jointly welcomed the Zim Shenzhen vessel on September 9, marking the first mother ship handled at their connected berth.

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ZIM Shenzhen berths at the joint CMIT–TCTT terminal

CMIT announced that the two terminals coordinated to receive and operate the Zim Shenzhen at the shared berth area, a milestone in realizing the port infrastructure linkage model at Cai Mep.

The Zim Shenzhen, operated by Zim, measures 335.23 meters in length with a deadweight tonnage of 102,517 DWT. The vessel was safely received and handled under a maritime safety plan approved by the Vietnam Maritime and Waterways Administration, with close supervision from the HCMC Maritime Administration.

During nearly one day of operation, the two terminals jointly loaded and unloaded about 3,200 TEU of cargo and empty containers, ensuring the vessel’s timely departure.

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ZIM Shenzhen at the shared CMIT–TCTT terminal. Photo: Thanh Huy

This unprecedented cooperation in Vietnam’s container port operations represents a breakthrough in berth connectivity and integration of operational capacity between two independent port enterprises.

The linkage between CMIT and TCTT creates a continuous berth line of about 1,200 meters, optimizing existing infrastructure capacity, enhancing flexibility in coordination, and strengthening the ability to accommodate large mother ships at the Cai Mep–Thi Vai deep-water port cluster.

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By Thanh Huy - Translated by Anh Quan

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Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) Zim Shenzhen vessel Tan Cang–Cai Mep Thi Vai Terminal (TCTT) Cai Mep–Thi Vai deep-water port

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