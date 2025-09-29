Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council concludes fourth session

The 10th tenure Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Council for the 2021–2026 term wrapped up its fourth session on September 29 after a day of focused and responsible discussions.

The working session was attended by Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang debates with delegates at the session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Delivering his closing remarks, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh said the municipal People’s Council passed 41 major resolutions, quickly turning key policies from the central Government and the HCMC Party Committee’s guidance into concrete actions for the city’s development.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, takes part in discussions at the session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

These resolutions not only meet urgent demands and have an immediate impact on socio-economic development, national defense and public life, but also provide a foundation for the city’s sustainable growth.

Members of the presidium at the session (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh urged the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, local departments and agencies to implement the resolutions without delay and to ensure visible results, and also prepare for a special session in November 2025.

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Chairman Vo Van Minh delivers the closing remarks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

He highlighted the Politburo’s core resolutions, including Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation; Resolution 59 on international integration in the new context; and Resolution 66 on reforming lawmaking and enforcement to meet the country’s development needs in the new era.

This also includes Resolution 68 on private-sector development, Resolution 71 on advances in education and training, and Resolution 72 on breakthrough measures to strengthen healthcare and improve public health in line with the city’s specific conditions and development needs.

By late 2025, Ho Chi Minh City targets to finalize revisions and issue essential legal documents, ensuring consistent implementation citywide following the administrative merger.

He also requested that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, departments, agencies, and local authorities accelerate administrative reforms, address legal obstacles, create a more favorable investment environment, and prioritize support for business recovery.

At the same time, the city will accelerate the second phase of its comprehensive plan to reorganize government departments and public institutions, ensuring a streamlined and effective two-tier administration.

Regarding the special mechanisms, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council stressed the need to promptly finalize the proposal to the National Assembly on amending Resolution 98/2023/QH15, which pilots a number of special mechanisms and policies for the city’s development; ensure effective implementation with concrete results, turning the special mechanisms into a key engine for the city’s development in the new phase.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City needs to accelerate the establishment of its international financial center, with a clear roadmap and the early selection of key financial projects with strong breakthrough potential and high appeal.

Delegates attend the fourth session of the 10th tenure Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Council for the 2021–2026 term (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh also called on municipal departments and localities to work closely with the Standing Commission of the municipal People’s Council and the Standing Commission of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city to prepare and implement plans for successfully organizing the elections of the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

By Thu Huong, Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong