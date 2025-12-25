HCMC speeds up National Highway 1 expansion project

HCMC has set a deadline of no later than March 30, 2026 to complete compensation payments and by April 30 to largely finish site handover, paving the way for construction to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, speaks at the working session.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh, together with representatives of relevant departments and agencies, held a working session with local authorities in areas affected by the National Highway 1 expansion project, spanning from Kinh Duong Vuong Street to the Tay Ninh provincial boundary, now known as Le Kha Phieu Road, on the morning of December 25.

Following a field inspection, the delegation convened at the Tan Nhut Commune People’s Committee to review reports on compensation, support, and resettlement progress. According to the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC, the project covers more than 9.6 kilometers with a total investment of nearly VND16 trillion. Of this, over VND9.6 trillion is earmarked for compensation, support, and site clearance, structured into two sub-projects. The route runs through Tan Tao, An Lac, and Binh Tan wards, as well as Tan Nhut and Binh Chanh communes.

The project is divided into three components. Component 1, implemented in Tan Tao and An Lac wards, has a total investment of nearly VND1.07 trillion and affects 101 households, including 61 subject to full clearance. Component 2, carried out in Tan Nhut and Binh Chanh communes, involves over VND8.54 trillion and requires land acquisition from around 2,140 households, of which 1,761 will be fully relocated.

An overview of the meeting

At the meeting, leaders of departments, local governments, and functional units reported on progress, highlighted bottlenecks in compensation and site clearance, and proposed solutions to ensure schedule adherence and overall project coherence.

Concluding the inspection, Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh praised the proactive efforts of localities and agencies, noting that most core tasks have been implemented and that remaining issues largely relate to land price determination and data finalization. He called for the consistent application of approved policies to avoid delays.

The city aims to start construction in the fourth quarter of 2026 and complete and put the project into operation by the fourth quarter of 2028. Once finished, the expansion is expected to ease chronic congestion on National Highway 1 and create new momentum for socio-economic development at the western gateway of HCMC, contributing to the city’s long-term urban transport infrastructure goals.

By Quoc Hung, Thien Phat – Translated by Thuy Doan