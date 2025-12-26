HCMC plans to provide assistance gifts to 350,000 trade union members, workers

At a socio-economic press briefing on December 25, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor announced its plan for Lunar New Year 2026 support activities under the theme “A Reunion Tet—Spring in Gratitude to the Party.”

Accordingly, an estimated 350,000 trade union members and workers are expected to receive assistance.

At the city level, the maximum support is set at VND1 million (US$$38) per person for trade union members, union officials, relatives of fallen soldiers, and Vietnamese Heroic Mothers. Members of professional unions are also eligible for support of up to VND1 million per person. Those union members and workers facing particularly difficult circumstances may receive assistance of up to VND2 million per person.

Under the allocation from the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, Ho Chi Minh City will receive 300 one-way air tickets, each accompanied by a gift valued at VND300,000. In addition, the city has been allocated 1,200 round-trip train tickets, each with a gift package worth VND300,000.

The Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor will also organize programs, including “Tickets of Solidarity – Reunion Tet” and “Tet Away from Home,” visiting and presenting gifts to workers at rental housing or project sites before the eve of Tet.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh