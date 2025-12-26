Ho Chi Minh City to offer free bus services during 2026 New Year holiday

Ho Chi Minh City will offer free bus services during the 2026 New Year holiday, underscoring its image as a “city of compassion” and helping encourage residents to make greater use of public transportation.

Ho Chi Minh City will offer free bus services during 2026 New Year holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

On December 25, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, Bui Hoa An, said the department had submitted a report to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on the implementation of a program providing free bus services for residents during the 2026 New Year holiday.

According to the Department of Construction, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025), as well as International Workers’ Day on May 1 and National Day on September 2, the city implemented a number of programs offering free fares on the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro line and bus services.

On October 7, 2025, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued a directive on providing operational cost support for metro services to offer free rides to the public during the New Year and Lunar New Year holidays.

Pham Y Communications Consulting Co., Ltd. submitted a written proposal seeking to participate in organizing a free bus fare program to serve residents during the 2026 New Year holiday.

On December 12, 2025, the department issued a document endorsing the company’s proposal while also requiring the firm to fully comply with all relevant legal procedures in accordance with regulations. As part of its efforts to support the enterprise, the department has assisted the company in organizing an event at September 23 Park.

In the coming time, the department will continue to coordinate with relevant agencies to roll out companion programs offering free bus services during the Lunar New Year, while intensifying public communications promoting public transport.

These efforts are intended to encourage greater public use of mass transit, ease traffic congestion, and advance the city’s goal of developing a more sustainable transportation system.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh