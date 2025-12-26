HCMC introduces 10 key highlights in Party organization, building work in 2025

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Organization Commission introduced ten key highlights in Party organization and building work in 2025.

On the afternoon of December 25, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Organization Commission held a conference to review Party organization and building work in 2025 and to roll out tasks and the work program for 2026.

Conference overview

Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, attended and delivered a directive speech at the conference, along with Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The 10 key highlights in Party organization and building work in 2025 are as follows:

1. Successfully organizing Party congresses at all levels

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The most significant political event of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in 2025 was the preparation and organization of Party congresses at all levels, progressing toward the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

2. Reorganizing and streamlining the organizational apparatus

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Organization Commission coordinated with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and its Standing Committee to lead and direct the merger and reorganization of ward- and commune-level administrative units with small scales or those failing to meet Central Government standards on area and population.

Ceremony to confer appointment decisions on officials of communes, wards, and special zones in Ho Chi Minh City under Resolution No. 18 of the 12th Party Central Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

3. Implementing and organizing the execution of new regulations

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Organization Commission consulted the City Party Committee and its Standing Committee to focus on thoroughly disseminating and implementing new regulations across multiple areas of Party organization and building work, as well as applying diverse methods to ensure effective implementation.

4. Promoting digital transformation

Ho Chi Minh City has been accelerating the application of information technology and digital transformation in Party organization and building work to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in Party building and rectification, demonstrating the city’s pioneering spirit in the digital era.

The exhibition space showcases digital government, digital maps and AI robots at the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

One of the most notable highlights in 2025 was the application of technology and innovative solutions in organizing Party congresses at all levels and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term.

5. Improving the quality of cadre work

Enhancing the quality of cadre work in 2025 was identified as a key, decisive task for the city’s sustainable development.

6. Enhancing professional training

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Organization Commission consulted the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to organize training courses on knowledge and professional skills in Party building for grassroots-level cadres.

7. Preventing and combating corruption and negative practices; strengthening internal political protection in the new context

8. Improving the quality of Party cell meetings in the new period

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong (third from left)

and other delegates perform the ceremonial launch of the 15-day campaign to clean up and standardize data on Party organizations and Party members. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

9. Focusing on policies and benefits for cadres, civil servants, public employees and workers

10. Promoting the role of the people in Party building

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Organization Committee strictly implemented the Grassroots Democracy Regulations, ensuring the rights of cadres, Party members and the public to be informed, to discuss, to participate, and to supervise.

By Thu Huong, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong