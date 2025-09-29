Ho Chi Minh City People's Council convenes 4th session of 10th-tenure

The 4th session of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2021-2026 term officially opened on September 29.

Delegates attend the flag-raising ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

At the session, delegates discussed and provided feedback on a proposal concerning tuition fees for public preschool and general education institutions under the city’s jurisdiction, starting from the 2025–2026 academic year.

Also in attendance were Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang; Nguyen Van Loi, Member of the Party Central Committee and Head of the municipal National Assembly Deputies delegation; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong; and Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the municipal Party Committee Duong Anh Duc.

The session was chaired by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien, and Vice Chairpersons of the municipal People’s Council Tran Van Tuan, Huynh Thanh Nhan, and Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (L) and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh (Photo: SGGP)

The session also considered proposed financial support measures for preschool children; students of general education institutions; and students enrolled in private or non-public general education facilities, preschools, and general education institutions affiliated with universities, colleges, and research institutes in Ho Chi Minh City from the 2025-2026 school year.

During the session, the Council revieweda proposal on appraisal fees for the issuance of certificates of eligibility for operating sports facilities and professional sports clubs in Ho Chi Minh City. In addition, the session considered a set of tailored policy measures aimed at supporting coaches and athletes engaged in the city’s professional sports sector.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council also reviewed and provided opinions on a proposal to regulate meal allowances for commanders, deputy commanders, and assistants of military command units at the communes, wards, and special zones in the city. The Council examined policies and regimes for personnel working beyond the official staffing quotas in associations assigned tasks by the Party and State at the provincial and district levels, applicable before July 1, 2025.

Additionally, the session deliberated on 34 other agenda items, including various proposals and draft resolutions submitted for consideration.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh delivers his speech at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In his opening remarks at the session, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh emphasized that during the first nine months of 2025, the socio-economic situation in the city has achieved numerous positive outcomes. The economy continued to grow, with solid progress across the service, trade, industry, and import-export sectors; national defense and security remained stable.

Notably, following the administrative reorganization, 168 communes, wards, and special zones swiftly consolidated their organizational structures, rolled out their assigned tasks, and have largely met their designated targets. Preparations for the upcoming Party Congresses at all levels for the 2025–2030 term are also underway, being carried out in a synchronized and timely manner.

However, challenges remain regarding bottlenecks in administrative decentralization, delegation of authority, administrative reform, and the disbursement of public investment capital, which still require further refinement to ensure smooth operation, enhanced efficiency, effectiveness, and responsiveness in order to better meet the development demands and legitimate aspirations of the people and businesses.

According to the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, this is the session with the largest workload held since the city implemented its administrative reorganization and adopted a two-tier local government model. A total of 41 resolutions are expected to be reviewed and passed, including nine normative legal documents and 32 specific resolutions, comprehensively covering key areas such as economic and budgetary affairs, urban development, culture and social issues, and legal and regulatory matters.

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh (C), Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien (R), and Chief Inspector of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Van Bay (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong, Cam Nuong—Translated by Kim Khanh