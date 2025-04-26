Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City pays tribute to outstanding contributors for city's growth

SGGP

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City leaders yesterday visited families of individuals who made significant contributions to the city’s development, defense and growth since 1975.

The delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City visited families of individuals who made significant contributions to the city’s development, defense and growth in the period 1975-2025.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led the delegation to visit the family of Senior Lieutenant General Tran Van Tra, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Chairman of the Saigon-Gia Dinh Military Control Committee and former Commander of the Liberation Army of Southern Vietnam.

z6540779094583-3898932125551948f92f3cb455a91838-5649-3738.jpg
The delegates offer incense in remembrance and gratitude to Senior Lieutenant General Tran Van Tra. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)
z6540779173440-5d92758dc701b36ff82479229e843379-7091-5133.jpg
Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents a golden tribute plaque to the family of Senior Lieutenant General Tran Van Tra. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

During the visit, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc warmly inquired about the late leader's spouse, wished her and the family members good health and happiness, and encouraged them to continue upholding the proud tradition of the family.

Then, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc together with delegates paid gifts-offering visits to Senior Lieutenant General, Hero of the People's Armed Forces Phan Trung Kien, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Deputy Minister of National Defense, former Commander of Military Region 7 and former Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command, and Dr. Tran Thanh Long, former Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

z6540719678359-d9704621af2f947317e3d3ea80ccf456-3684-5026.jpg
Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents a golden tribute plaque to Senior Lieutenant General, Hero of the People's Armed Forces Phan Trung Kien. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc respectfully expressed deep gratitude for their dedication and significant contributions to the cause of great national unity, helping to build and develop Ho Chi Minh City into a more civilized, modern and compassionate city.

z6540779845560-17294758889a63358b2e308bed9a63a3-7415-4414.jpg
Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents the 50th Anniversary of National Reunification Medal to Dr. Tran Thanh Long, former Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)
z6540779971905-8ea52877295af9cc0a9e24d80eeb5bf5-6355-5132.jpg
Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents a golden tribute plaque to Dr. Tran Thanh Long, former Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

He also extended the best wishes for good health and happiness to the former senior officials and their families.

On the same day, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the municipal Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs hosted a gathering to honor individuals with meritorious service, including ethnic minority communities, religious dignitaries and officials, and members of the Traditional Resistance Club of the Chinese Bloc in HCMC in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975- April 30, 2025).

At the gathering, Standing Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Bach Mai expressed deep gratitude for the significant contributions of ethnic minority communities and religious dignitaries and officials.

She hoped that these dignitaries and officials would continue to spread the revolutionary spirit to younger generations and stand by Ho Chi Minh City authorities in building and developing a prosperous, civilized and modern city.

There are some photos at the gathering.

z6539978332385-06aa6e97068f3e54efcff29574410132-8676-2888.jpg
z6539977855917-da3e5d24fa9dea5f95e5e63e2df9d055-4891-4033.jpg
z6539977868856-990bed08c465c5e516a9d3b005447a3a-7654-8901.jpg
z6539977657145-b01b80b2bafb0bb0ce167f2bc71c1d13-8601-9212.jpg
z6539977605390-43da1450954751881980d5a8d7b1ab85-1261-4625.jpg
z6539977575855-ca0729b78c892ca7e212f133e2dabfe7-571-9446.jpg
Related News
By Thu Hoai, Trung Dung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Hero of the People's Armed Forces Phan Trung Kien Senior Lieutenant General Tran Van Tra outstanding contributors for city's growth

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn