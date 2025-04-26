Ho Chi Minh City pays tribute to outstanding contributors for city's growth

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City leaders yesterday visited families of individuals who made significant contributions to the city’s development, defense and growth since 1975.

The delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City visited families of individuals who made significant contributions to the city’s development, defense and growth in the period 1975-2025.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led the delegation to visit the family of Senior Lieutenant General Tran Van Tra, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Chairman of the Saigon-Gia Dinh Military Control Committee and former Commander of the Liberation Army of Southern Vietnam.

During the visit, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc warmly inquired about the late leader's spouse, wished her and the family members good health and happiness, and encouraged them to continue upholding the proud tradition of the family.

Then, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc together with delegates paid gifts-offering visits to Senior Lieutenant General, Hero of the People's Armed Forces Phan Trung Kien, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Deputy Minister of National Defense, former Commander of Military Region 7 and former Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command, and Dr. Tran Thanh Long, former Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc respectfully expressed deep gratitude for their dedication and significant contributions to the cause of great national unity, helping to build and develop Ho Chi Minh City into a more civilized, modern and compassionate city.

He also extended the best wishes for good health and happiness to the former senior officials and their families.

On the same day, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the municipal Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs hosted a gathering to honor individuals with meritorious service, including ethnic minority communities, religious dignitaries and officials, and members of the Traditional Resistance Club of the Chinese Bloc in HCMC in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975- April 30, 2025).

At the gathering, Standing Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Bach Mai expressed deep gratitude for the significant contributions of ethnic minority communities and religious dignitaries and officials.

She hoped that these dignitaries and officials would continue to spread the revolutionary spirit to younger generations and stand by Ho Chi Minh City authorities in building and developing a prosperous, civilized and modern city.

