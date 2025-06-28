HCMC approves over VND8.55 trillion for Van Thanh Canal renovation project

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council officially approved the project of dredging, improving the environment, and building infrastructure along the Van Thanh Canal in Thanh My Tay Ward.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen (R) and delegates at the 23rd session of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council in its 10th tenure for 2021-2026 on June 28 (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates participating at the 23rd session of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council in its 10th tenure for 2021-2026, held on the morning of June 28, passed an investment capital of more than VND8,550 billion (US$330 million) for the implementation of the Van Thanh canal renovation project.

The initiative aims to promote urban renewal and environmental improvement, address illegal encroachment along the canal banks, prevent water degradation, and enhance the landscape for residential areas flanking the waterway.

Additionally, the project seeks to bolster water retention and drainage capacity to mitigate flooding in residential areas and public works in the basin. It also includes the construction of a riverside traffic corridor for canal bank protection integrated with the construction of traffic routes along the Van Thanh Canal, road traffic infrastructure and drainage systems, and technical infrastructure along the route.

Under the approved plan, the project will involve the comprehensive renovation of the entire 1,965-meter stretch of the main Van Thanh Canal, extending from Vo Oanh Street to the Nhieu Loc–Thi Nghe Canal, and a 275-meter-long branch canal.

The project also entails the development of a riverside road, the construction of a new Phu An Bridge with a width of 17 meters, and the widening and upgrading of Ngo Tat To Street. A new frontage road will be built to connect with Dien Bien Phu Street, creating a more synchronized traffic network. Additionally, a new drainage system will be installed to handle domestic wastewater, and public amenities such as parks, green spaces, and utility infrastructure along the canal will be developed to enhance the urban landscape and improve residents’ quality of life.

The implementation period is set from 2025 to 2030, with construction activities planned between 2027 and 2029.

Furthermore, the resolution approves the division of the Van Thanh Canal dredging, environmental rehabilitation, and infrastructure development projects into two separate component projects. These will be managed by the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Investment Project Management Board, which will serve as the project owner.

The first sub-project focuses on dredging, environmental rehabilitation, and infrastructure development along the Van Thanh Canal in Thanh My Tay Ward, with an estimated investment of approximately VND1,743 billion (US$67 million).

The second sub-project covers compensation, support, resettlement, and site clearance related to the Van Thanh Canal revitalization project, with an estimated budget of about VND6,812 billion (US$262 million).

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council has assigned the City People’s Committee to implement, manage, and operate the Van Thanh Canal renovation project in strict accordance with the approved resolution and relevant laws. The committee is tasked with supervising and inspecting the investor to ensure timely progress, high quality, and the efficient, transparent use of funds while preventing corruption and misconduct.

The committee is also required to expedite the completion and appraisal of feasibility study reports for the sub-projects and submit them to the competent authorities for approval. It holds full responsibility for the accuracy and consistency of all project data as well as any delays in the project timeline.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee must direct compensation, support, resettlement, and site handover plans in compliance with legal regulations. The process must guarantee reasonable and fair compensation, prioritize resettlement for affected households, and ensure that living conditions post-relocation are improved.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the Van Thanh Canal is one of the crucial drainage and water retention canals in Thanh My Tay Ward as well as the city. It is one of the two main branches within the Nhieu Loc–Thi Nghe Canal basin, alongside the Xuyen Tam Canal.

However, years of encroachment, sediment accumulation, and severe pollution have significantly impaired the canal’s drainage capacity and environmental landscape. These issues have adversely affected the health and daily lives of residents. Consequently, investing in the dredging, environmental rehabilitation, and infrastructure development of the Van Thanh Canal is deemed essential to restore its function and improve living conditions in the area.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh