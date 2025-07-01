HC1-01 underpass at An Phu Interchange open to traffic

The HC1-01 underpass at the An Phu Interchange was open to traffic on June 30.

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Board for Transportation Works Construction Projects yesterday hosted a ceremony to inaugurate the HC1-01 underpass, part of the An Phu Interchange project in Ho Chi Minh City, the section running along Mai Chi Tho Street toward the Saigon River Tunnel.

The HC1-01 underpass at An Phu Interchange is opened to traffic.

Mr. Luong Minh Phuc, Director of the Municipal Transportation Works Management Board, stated that after the construction unit completed all technical procedures, including checks on lighting, drainage systems and road markings, the tunnel was open to two-way traffic.

This is the first underpass segment of the An Phu Interchange to be put into operation.

According to him, the opening of the HC1-01 underpass is a major milestone that enables site clearance of the remaining section on Mai Chi Tho Street, serving for the construction of overpass N3 and N4 under the package XL10 and the completion of other components of the An Phu Interchange.

The HC1-01 underpass includes a cross-section of four lanes, organized for two-way traffic, two lanes in each direction for cars and trucks.

The Municipal Transportation Works Management Board will continue urging supervision consultants and contractors to strengthen manpower and equipment in order to accelerate the construction of the HC1-02 underpass and overpass branches N2, N1.1, N1.3, and others. The move is to put them into operation soon to serve the public in the coming time.

