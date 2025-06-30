Politburo announces 107 members of HCMC Party Committee for 2020–2025 term

The Politburo has officially appointed the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term, comprising 107 members.

The new Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term makes its official debut.

At the ceremony marking the establishment of the newly restructured HCMC, Mr. Nguyen Quang Duong—Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Head of the Party Central Organization Commission—delivered resolutions and decisions from the Party Central Committee regarding the provincial-level administrative merger. These included the formation of Party organizations and the appointment of Party executive committees, People's Councils, People's Committees, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC.

Accordingly, the Politburo approved the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee under the direct authority of the Party Central Committee, formed by merging the three Party Committees of HCMC, Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province, and Binh Duong Province. The new committee consists of Party organizations and members from the yet-to-be-merged three localities.

The Politburo appointed 107 members to the HCMC Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term, including 36 from Ba Ria–Vung Tau, 32 from Binh Duong, and 39 from HCMC.

The list includes:

1. Mr. Nguyen Van Nen – Politburo Member, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.

2. Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi – Central Party Committee Member, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC’s Party Agencies.

3. Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc – Central Party Committee Member, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the HCMC People's Committee.

4. Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc – Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC.

5. Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet – Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee.

6. Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong – Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the HCMC Party Committee.

7. Mr. Pham Thanh Kien – Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council.

8. Mr. Vu Van Dien – Commander of the HCMC Command.

9. Mr. Mai Hoang – HCMC Party Committee Member, Director of HCMC Police.

10. Mr. Tran Van Bay – HCMC Party Committee Member, Chief Inspector of HCMC.

11. Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong – HCMC Party Committee Member, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee.

12. Mr. Nguyen Van Dung – HCMC Party Committee Member, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee.

13. Mr. Huynh Khac Diep – HCMC Party Committee Member, Secretary of the Binh Tan District Party Committee.

14. Mr. Le Van Dong – HCMC Party Committee Member, Chief Prosecutor of HCMC People's Procuracy.

15. Mr. Tran Thanh Duc – HCMC Party Committee Member, Chief of HCMC Border Guard Command.

16. Mr. Ngo Minh Hai – HCMC Party Committee Member, Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union.

17. Mr. Tran Quang Lam – HCMC Party Committee Member, Deputy Director of HCMC Department of Construction.

18. Mr. Le Van Minh – HCMC Party Committee Member, Secretary of District 10 Party Committee.

19. Mr. Tran Van Nam – HCMC Party Committee Member, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee.

20. Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nha – HCMC Party Committee Member, Secretary of Binh Chanh District Party Committee.

21. Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan – HCMC Party Committee Member, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council.

22. Mr. Nguyen Tan Phat – HCMC Party Committee Member, Director of HCMC Cadre Academy.

23. Mr. Le Thanh Phong – HCMC Party Committee Member, Chief Judge of HCMC People's Court.

24. Ms. Phan Thi Thanh Phuong – HCMC Party Committee Member, Secretary of Phu Nhuan District Party Committee.

25. Mr. Vu Hai Quan – Central Party Committee Member, HCMC Party Committee Member, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of Vietnam National University – HCMC.

26. Ms. Le Thi Ho Rin – HCMC Party Committee Member, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Inspection Commission of the HCMC Party Committee.

27. Mr. Pham Hong Son – HCMC Party Committee Member, Chief of Office of the HCMC Party Committee.

28. Mr. Vo Khac Thai – HCMC Party Committee Member, Chairman of the HCMC Labor Federation.

29. Mr. Ha Phuoc Thang – HCMC Party Committee Member, Deputy Head of the HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies (full-time).

30. Mr. Lam Dinh Thang – HCMC Party Committee Member, Director of the HCMC Department of Science and Technology.

31. Mr. Nguyen Quyet Thang – HCMC Party Committee Member, Secretary of the Cu Chi District Party Committee.

32. Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy – HCMC Party Committee Member, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee.

33. Mr. Tran The Thuan – HCMC Party Committee Member, Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports.

34. Mr. Dang Quoc Toan – HCMC Party Committee Member, Chief of Office of the HCMC People's Committee.

35. Ms. Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran – HCMC Party Committee Member, Deputy Head of HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies (full-time).

36. Mr. Nguyen Thanh Trung – HCMC Party Committee Member, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC.

37. Mr. Nguyen Thanh Trung – Political Commissar of the HCMC Command.

38. Mr. Bui Ta Hoang Vu – HCMC Party Committee Member, Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade.

39. Ms. Nguyen Thanh Xuan – HCMC Party Committee Member, Secretary of District 3 Party Committee.

40. Mr. Nguyen Van Tho – Deputy Secretary of the Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial People’s Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial People’s Committee.

41. Mr. Duong Trong Hieu – Member of the Standing Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Organization Commission of the Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee.

42. Mr. Bui Chi Thanh – Member of the Standing Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization.

43. Mr. Vo Van Dung – Member of the Standing Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Inspection Commission of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee.

44. Mr. Le Hoang Hai – Member of the Standing Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Internal Affairs Commission of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee.

45. Mr. Dang Minh Thong – Member of the Standing Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial People’s Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial People’s Committee.

46. Mr. Tran Van Tuan – Member of the Standing Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Provincial People's Council.

47. Ms. Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc – Member of the Standing Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province.

48. Mr. Tran Van Cu – Member of the Standing Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee, Commander of the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Provincial Military Command.

49. Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh – Member of the Standing Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Vung Tau City Party Committee.

50. Mr. Tran Tuan Linh – Member of the Standing Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of Ba Ria City Party Committee.

51. Mr. Duong Ngoc Chau, Provincial Party Committee Member, Secretary of the Chau Duc District Party Committee, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

52. Ms. Tran Thi Ngoc Chau, Provincial Party Committee Member, Director of the Department of Education and Training of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

53. Mr. Pham Thanh Chung, Provincial Party Committee Member, Director of the Department of Home Affairs of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

54. Mr. Nguyen Cong Danh, Provincial Party Committee Member, Head of the Economic and Budget Committee of the People's Council of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

55. Mr. Phan Khac Duy, Provincial Party Committee Member, Secretary of the Xuyen Moc District Party Committee, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

56. Mr. Nguyen Van Da, Provincial Party Committee Member, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

57. Mr. Dang Cao Dat, Provincial Party Committee Member, Commander of the Border Guard Command of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

58. Mr. Nguyen Van Dong, Provincial Party Committee Member, Director of the Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

59. Ms. Luong Thi Le Hang, Provincial Party Committee Member, Director of the Department of Science and Technology of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

60. Mr. Le Van Hoa, Provincial Party Committee Member, President of the Labor Confederation of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

61. Mr. Vo Huy Hoang, Provincial Party Committee Member, Director of the Department of Justice of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

62. Mr. Le Ngoc Linh, Provincial Party Committee Member, Director of the Department of Construction of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

63. Mr. Le Ngoc Khanh, Provincial Party Committee Member, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

64. Mr. Le Van Minh, Provincial Party Committee Member, Deputy Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the Ba Ria - Vung Tau Party Committee.

65. Mr. Pham Quang Nhat, Provincial Party Committee Member, Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

66. Mr. Le Van Phong, Provincial Party Committee member, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial Party Agencies.

67. Ms. Huynh Thi Phuc, Provincial Party Committee Member, Deputy Head of the Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province Delegation of National Assembly Deputies.

68. Ms. Tran Thi Kim Phung, Provincial Party Committee Member, Deputy Director of the Police Department of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

69. Mr. Hoang Vu Thanh, Provincial Party Committee Member, Director of the Department of Finance of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

70. Ms. Le Thi Kim Thu, Provincial Party Committee Member, President of the Women's Union of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

71. Mr. Ta Quoc Trung, Provincial Party Committee Member, Deputy Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the Ba Ria - Vung Tau Party Committee.

72. Mr. Le Anh Tu, Provincial Party Committee Member, Secretary of the Con Dao District Party Committee, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

73. Mr. Huynh Son Tuan, Provincial Party Committee Member, Secretary of the Phu My City Party Committee, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

74. Ms. Ho Thi Anh Tuyet, Provincial Party Committee Member, Secretary of the Youth Union of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

75. Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh, Provincial Party Committee Member, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

76. Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Binh Duong Provincial Party Committee.

77. Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Binh Duong Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Binh Duong Province.

78. Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan, Member of the Standing Committee of Binh Duong Party Committee, Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the Binh Duong Party Committee.

79. Mr. Nguyen Chi Trung, Member of the Standing Committee of Binh Duong Party Committee, Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the Binh Duong Party Committee.

80. Ms. Nguyen Thi My Hang, Member of the Standing Committee of Binh Duong Party Committee, Head of the Internal Affairs Commission of the Binh Duong Party Committee.

81. Mr. Ta Van Dep, Member of the Standing Committee of Binh Duong Party Committee, Director of the Police Department of Binh Duong Province.

82. Mr. Nguyen Van Dong, Member of the Standing Committee of Binh Duong Party Committee, Secretary of the Thu Dau Mot City Party Committee, Binh Duong Province.

83. Mr. Nguyen Van Minh, Member of the Standing Committee of Binh Duong Party Committee, Secretary of the Thuan An City Party Committee, Binh Duong Province.

84. Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Member of the Standing Committee of Binh Duong Party Committee, Secretary of the Di An City Party Committee, Binh Duong Province.

85. Mr. Nguyen Dinh Chuan, Provincial Party Committee Member, Deputy Secretary and Political Commissar of the Binh Duong Provincial Military Command.

86. Mr. Huynh Van Dan, Provincial Party Committee Member, Permanent Deputy Head of the Organizing Commission of the Binh Duong Party Committee.

87. Mr. Huynh Tan Dinh, Provincial Party Committee Member, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Binh Duong People's Committee.

88. Mr. Nguyen Khoa Hai, Provincial Party Committee Member, Secretary of the Phu Giao District Party Committee, Binh Duong Province.

89. Ms. Nguyen Thi Nhat Hang, Provincial Party Committee Member, Director of the Department of Education and Training of Binh Duong Province.

90. Mr. Bui Duy Hien, Provincial Party Committee Member, Chief Inspector of Binh Duong Province.

91. Mr. Pham Van Hien, Provincial Party Committee Member, Chief of Office of the Binh Duong Party Committee.

92. Ms. Huynh Thi Cam Hong, Provincial Party Committee Member, Chairwoman of the Board of Members of Dau Tieng Rubber Company Limited, Binh Duong Province.

93. Ms. Nguyen Kim Loan, Provincial Party Committee Member, Permanent Deputy Chairwoman of the Inspection Commission of the Binh Duong Party Committee.

94. Mr. Nguyen Anh Minh, Provincial Party Committee Member, Director of the Department of Construction of Binh Duong Province.

95. Ms. Truong Thanh Nga, Provincial Party Committee Member, Deputy Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the Binh Duong Party Committee.

96. Mr. Vo Hoang Ngan, Provincial Party Committee Member, Deputy Head of the Organizing Commission of the Binh Duong Party Committee.

97. Mr. Pham Trong Nhan, Provincial Party Committee Member, President of the Labor Confederation of Binh Duong Province.

98. Ms. Huynh Thi Thanh Phuong, Provincial Party Committee Member, Director of the Department of Home Affairs of Binh Duong Province.

99. Ms. Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong, Provincial Party Committee Member, Vice Chairwoman of the People's Council of Binh Duong Province.

100. Mr. Ngo Quang Su, Provincial Party Committee Member, Deputy Head of the Organizing Commission of the Binh Duong Party Committee.

101. Mr. Bui Minh Thanh, Provincial Party Committee Member, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Binh Duong Province.

102. Mr. Le Hong Thong, Provincial Party Committee Member, Secretary of the Ben Cat City Party Committee, Binh Duong Province.

103. Ms. Tran Thi Diem Trinh, Provincial Party Committee Member, Secretary of the Youth Union of Binh Duong Province.

104. Mr. Mai Ba Truoc, Provincial Party Committee Member, Secretary of the Dau Tieng District Party Committee, Binh Duong Province.

105. Mr. Ha Van Ut, Provincial Party Committee Member, Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of Binh Duong Province.

106. Ms. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan, Provincial Party Committee Member, Deputy Head of the Binh Duong Province Delegation of National Assembly Deputies (full-time).

107. Ms. Vo Thi Bach Yen, Provincial Party Committee Member, President of the Women's Union of Binh Duong Province.

By staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan