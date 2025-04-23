HCMC pays tribute to outstanding individuals during 1975–2025 period

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc visited individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the construction, protection, and development of the city during the 1975–2025 period on April 22.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (3rd, R) and delegates take a photo with the family of the late Prime Minister Phan Van Khai. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation of leaders and officials from the Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City paid a visit to the family of the late Prime Minister Phan Van Khai.

The delegation offered incense in tribute to the late Prime Minister at a memorial site dedicated to the leader in Tan Thong Hoi Commune, Cu Chi District.

The late Prime Minister Phan Van Khai has been chosen as one of the exemplary individuals who made significant contributions to the construction, protection, and development of the city during the 1975–2025 period.

The late Prime Minister was born in Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City, on December 25, 1933. He served as the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee from 1985 to 1989 and Prime Minister of Vietnam from September 1997 to June 2006. The Party and State presented PM Phan Van Khai with the Golden Star Order and the 55-year Party Membership Badge in 2014 in recognition of his dedication to the country's revolutionary cause.

Former Politburo member and former Prime Minister Phan Van Khai passed away on March 17, 2018, at Cu Chi, Ho Chi Minh City, aged 85.

The delegation visits the family of Colonel Ly Dai Bang (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and the city’s officials paid a visit to the family of Hero of the People's Armed Forces, Colonel Ly Dai Bang (1960–2010), in Phuoc Thanh Commune, Cu Chi District.

Between 1978 and 1986, Ly Dai Bang was head of the Street Crime Suppression Unit in the city at the age of 24. He is well-known as a legendary figure with a Honda 67 motorcycle. The police officer directly solved nearly 200 criminal cases, dismantled over 300 criminal gangs, personally apprehended more than 400 dangerous criminals, and worked with his team to arrest nearly 250 additional offenders. In August 2005, he was awarded the prestigious title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces.

Colonel Ly Dai Bang is well-known as a legendary figure with a Honda 67 motorcycle. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council, Nguyen Thi Le offers incense to commemorate late Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Minister of the Interior (now Ministry of Public Security), Pham Hung. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the delegation of leaders and officials from the Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council, Nguyen Thi Le, visited the family of the late Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Minister of the Interior (now Ministry of Public Security), Pham Hung (1912–1988).

Mr. Pham Hung, whose real name is Pham Van Thien, was born in 1912 in Vinh Long Province. He allocated thousands of hectares of land to the city for the establishment of the first cashew export farm in the southern region and made outstanding contributions to major economic and cultural projects in Ho Chi Minh City, including the Ho Chi Minh Museum—Ho Chi Minh City Branch, Hoa Binh Theater, Quang Trung Exhibition Center (now Quang Trung Software City), and Dam Sen Cultural Park.

The delegation visits the family of the late National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Huu Tho. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also offered incense and expressed gratitude for the great contributions of the late National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Huu Tho (1910–1996) and sent the best wishes to his family.

Mr. Nguyen Huu Tho was born in 1910 in Long An Province. After studying in France, he returned to Vietnam and opened a law office in My Tho, Vinh Long, and joined the revolution. After the success of the August Revolution in 1945, he became an active revolutionary intellectual, strongly supporting the government led by President Ho Chi Minh.

By Kieu Phong, Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh