Outstanding overseas Vietnamese honored for contributing to HCMC’s development

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on April 25 held a gathering to honour 50 overseas Vietnamese individuals who have made significant contributions to the construction and development of the city since 1975.

The event took place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025).

Deputy head of the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation to the National Assembly Ha Phuoc Thang

Speaking at the event, deputy head of the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation to the National Assembly Ha Phuoc Thang said that there are about 6 million overseas Vietnamese living, working, and studying in 130 countries and territories, with about 3 million boasting ties with Ho Chi Minh City.

The OV community is developing steadily and well integrating into their host country with many achieving success in the fields of science, technology, economy, and culture. They always look towards the homeland and making significant contributions to the nation’s development while preserving the cultural identity and traditions of the Vietnamese people.

Appreciating the tremendous contributions of the expats to the city’s development over the past half-century, he recognised and expressed gratitude to the exemplary overseas Vietnamese individuals and the community as a whole for their ongoing support for the city's construction and development efforts.

A certificate of merit by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese presented to the family representative of Dr. Nguyen Tri Dung, a Vietnamese in Japan. (Photo: VNA)

He noted that the city, along with the entire country, is currently focusing on developing rapid and sustainable strategies for a new era of national development. The city hopes that the OV community, through the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, will continue to accompany and collaborate with the Party, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City to successfully achieve the set goals, aiming to make the city a centre for economy, finance, services, culture, education and training, science-technology, and innovation in the region by 2045.

