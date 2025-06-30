Chairman, Vice-Chairpersons of newly-merged Ho Chi Minh City announced

The Prime Minister has appointed Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, member of the Party Central Committee, as Chairman of the People’s Committee of the newly-merged Ho Chi Minh City for the 2021–2026 tenure. The appointment will take effect on July 1.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc has been appointed as Chairman of the People’s Committee of the newly-merged Ho Chi Minh City for the 2021–2026 tenure. (Photo: SGGP)

The appointment was announced at the ceremony to officially announce central and local government resolutions and decisions on the merger of provincial- and commune-level administrative units, the dissolution of district-level administrations, the establishment of new Party organizations, and the appointment of Party committees, People’s Councils, People’s Committees, and Fatherland Front Committees in the city, commune, ward, and special zone levels, which was held on the morning of June 30.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc is also the newly designated Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term.

In addition, the Prime Minister appointed the following officials as Vice Chairpersons of the People’s Committee of the newly restructured Ho Chi Minh City for the 2021–2026 term:

1. Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, member of the Standing Committee of the newly restructured Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term

2. Mr. Nguyen Van Tho, member of the Standing Committee of the newly restructured Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term

3. Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, member of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term

4. Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, member of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term and Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term

5. Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, member of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term

6. Mr. Bui Minh Thanh, member of the Executive Committee of the Binh Duong Province’s Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province for the 2021–2026 term

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh