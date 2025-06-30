Ho Chi Minh City

New Ho Chi Minh City officially established, beginning operations on July 1

General Secretary To Lam presented the Central resolutions and decisions on the establishment of the new Ho Chi Minh City, based on the merger of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria - Vung Tau on June 30.

Party General Secretary To Lam attends the ceremony to announce the consolidation of administrative units and the establishment of new Party organizations in Ho Chi Minh City on June 30. (Photo:SGGP)

The new Ho Chi Minh City will officially begin operations on July 1.

Along with provinces and cities across the country, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city held a ceremony to officially announce central and local government resolutions and decisions on the merger of provincial- and commune-level administrative units, the dissolution of district-level administrations, the establishment of new Party organizations, and the appointment of Party committees, People’s Councils, People’s Committees, and Fatherland Front Committees in the city, commune, ward, and special zone levels.

Attending the event were former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, and former Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan.

In attendance at the ceremony were current and former members of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam; incumbent and former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong Province, and Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province; secretaries of subordinate Party committees; and Party secretaries from communes, wards, and special administrative zones.

Former State President Nguyen Minh Triet (L) attends announcement ceremony of newly-merged Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The announcement ceremony took place at 8 a.m. on June 30, 2025, at the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy in Ward 12, Binh Thanh District. The event was broadcast live on Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV), with simultaneous relay to the provinces of Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong, and livestreamed to 168 satellite locations across communes, wards, and special zones throughout the city.

As part of the program, Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Organization Commission, Nguyen Quang Duong, on behalf of the Central delegation, officially announced the Central resolutions and decisions regarding the merger of provincial-level administrative units, the establishment of Party organizations, and the appointments of Party committees, People’s Councils, People’s Committees, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees in Ho Chi Minh City.

In addition, resolutions and decisions issued by provincial and municipal authorities were announced concerning the restructuring and consolidation of commune-level administrative units, the establishment of Party organizations, and the appointments of Party committees, People’s Councils, People’s Committees, and Fatherland Front Committees at the commune level.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (L) receives delegates attending announcement ceremony of newly-merged Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The newly formed Ho Chi Minh City has been established through the merger of the entire administrative territories and populations of the former Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province, and Binh Duong Province.

Following the consolidation, the new Ho Chi Minh City now covers a total area of more than 6,722 square kilometers and has a population exceeding 14 million.

Delegates attend announcement ceremony of newly-merged Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)
Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) and delegates at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)
Delegates attend announcement ceremony of newly-merged Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)
By Van Minh, Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh

announcement ceremony of new HCMC consolidation of administrative units establishment of new Party organizations new Ho Chi Minh City

