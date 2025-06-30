Politburo designates chairperson, vice chairpersons of new HCMC People's Council

Mr. Vo Van Minh has been designated as the Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term cum the Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2021–2026 term.

On the morning of June 30, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee held a ceremony to announce the central and local resolutions and decisions regarding the merger of provincial- and commune-level administrative units, the dissolution of district-level administrative units, and the establishment of Party organizations.

The ceremony also included the designation of new leaders for Party committees, the People's Councils, People's Committees and the Fatherland Front at the city, communes, wards and special zones.

Attending the ceremony were General Secretary To Lam, former Politburo member and former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, and former Politburo member and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan.

The announcement ceremony also included members and former members of the Party Central Committee; incumbent and former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong Province and Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province; secretaries of Party committees at all levels; and secretaries of communal, ward- and special zone-level Party committees.

General Secretary To Lam presents the Politburo’s decisions on the designation of the new Executive Committee and the new Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the ceremony, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organization Commission Nguyen Quang Duong on behalf of the Party Central Committee delegation, announced the Central Party’s resolutions and decisions regarding the merger of provincial-level administrative units, the establishment of Party organizations and the designation of Party committees at all level, and the People’s Council, the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Notably, among the announcements was a resolution from the National Assembly Standing Committee regarding the designation of the Chairperson, Vice Chairpersons and Heads of commissions of the newly formed Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2021–2026 term.

Mr. Vo Van Minh has been designated as the Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term cum the Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2021–2026 term.

Accordingly, Mr. Vo Van Minh was designated as the Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term and the Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2021–2026 term.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Council four Vice-Chairpersons were designated as follows: Mr. Pham Thanh Kien, member of the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee, was designated as the Permanent Vice Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council. Three other deputy chairpersons were Mr. Tran Van Tuan, Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan, and Ms. Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong. They are members of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The four heads of the commissions of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council are Mr. Nguyen Cong Danh, member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Head of the Economic and Budget Commission; Pham Quynh Anh, Head of the Legal Commission; Cao Thanh Binh, Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Commission, and Nguyen Thi Thanh Van, Head of the Urban Affairs Commission.

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong