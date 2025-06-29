General Secretary conducts field survey of two-tier government model in HCMC

General Secretary To Lam, accompanied by a central delegation and leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, conducted a field survey to assess the two-tier local government model in Xuan Hoa Ward, HCMC.

The field survey took place on the afternoon of June 29, aiming to inspect and assess the performance of the two-tier government model in HCMC, with participation of senior officials from centrally-run ministries, departments and agencies.

General Secretary To Lam, along with the central delegation and leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, conducts a field survey to Xuan Hoa Ward. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Representing Ho Chi Minh City were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Permanent Deputy Secretary Nguyen Thanh Nghi, and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen at the field survey (Photo: SGGP/Van Minh)

They conducted the field survey and talked with local officials and residents at the Xuan Hoa Ward Public Administrative Service Center.

As reported by the leader of the Xuan Hoa Ward Party Committee, the ward was established by merging the entire area of Vo Thi Sau Ward and part of Neighborhood 3 of Ward 4, formerly under District 3.

The ward has implemented three trial runs of its Public Administrative Service Center on June 12, June 22 and June 25.

General Secretary To Lam reviews the publicly posted administrative procedures at the Xuan Hoa Ward Public Administrative Service Center during the field survey. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

The Party Committee and People’s Committee of Xuan Hoa Ward have also piloted digital platforms for the two-tier government model, following Ho Chi Minh City’s overall implementation plan.

As of now, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has issued decisions appointing the Ward Party Executive Committee, Standing Committee, Secretary, Deputy Secretary and Inspection Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

The ward is named Xuan Hoa, the local historical and cultural heritage since 1880. Xuan Hoa Ward covers an area of 2.217 square kilometers, with a population of nearly 48,464 across 24 residential quarters.

Xuan Hoa is a key area for political security and public order, home to many central and municipal government offices, as well as consulates of major countries around the world.

General Secretary To Lam talks with officials at the Xuan Hoa Ward Public Administrative Service Center. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

After the visit to Xuan Hoa Ward, General Secretary To Lam along with the delegation will continue their field trip to Tan Vinh Loc Commune, Ho Chi Minh City to further assess the implementation of the two-tier local government model.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong