HCMC Party Secretary points out immediate priorities for new HCMC

At the official announcement of resolutions and decisions on the restructuring of Ho Chi Minh City on June 30, Politburo Member and HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen underlined the urgent priorities for the newly established city.

He emphasized that HCMC would promptly translate the directives of General Secretary To Lam into concrete actions and bring them to life without delay.

General Secretary To Lam presentes the Politburo’s decision on the appointment of the new Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Executive Board and the new Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term.

Carrying great aspirations and historic opportunities

Responding to General Secretary To Lam’s instructions, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen stressed that June 30 marks a historic milestone for both the country and HCMC. On this day, the Party Central Committee formally announced its resolutions and decisions regarding the establishment of HCMC in its new form—ending the mission of 38 district-level units and officially forming 168 new wards, communes, and special zones.

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen responds to General Secretary To Lam’s instructions.

Starting July 1, HCMC enters a new chapter as an administrative and economic entity with an elevated position among major cities in the region and around the world. The city carries with it immense aspirations and a historic opportunity to optimize its exceptional growth potential—accelerating its transformation into a “multi-centered, multi-sectoral, multifunctional megacity” with global competitiveness. This vision aligns with the broader goal of building a civil, modern, and compassionate HCMC.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen reiterated the city's full and serious commitment to implementing the General Secretary’s guidance. These directives, he said, would be swiftly and decisively operationalized.

Among the most pressing tasks, HCMC will continue to thoroughly internalize and effectively implement the Party’s policies, resolutions, directives, and conclusions—particularly those of General Secretary To Lam. The city is determined to ensure the seamless and effective operation of its new two-tier local government system from day one, aiming to better serve its citizens. HCMC firmly believes that the ultimate benchmark for any reform lies in the quality of life and benefits it brings to its people.

General Secretary To Lam presents flowers on behalf of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front to mark the official announcement and inauguration of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The city is also focusing on achieving its key socio-economic development goals for 2025, contributing to the national target of at least 8 percent growth. In parallel, it will urgently review the current institutional and legal frameworks, resolve long-standing obstacles, and address inevitable issues arising from the transition to the new administrative model.

100 days to prove leadership capacity

HCMC is prioritizing the successful organization of Party congresses at all levels, leading up to the inaugural Congress of the newly unified HCMC Party Committee and the 14th National Party Congress. According to Secretary Nguyen Van Nen, the upcoming congress documents are being drafted with significant innovations—reflecting a renewed mission, vision, strategy, positioning, motivations, opportunities, and challenges. Planning will also be closely aligned with personnel strategy, especially in light of the critical 100-day trial period for the post-merger leadership.

In addition, the city is actively preparing for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

"At this very moment, the entire political system of the new city is ready. The people are full of expectation—and tomorrow begins today," Secretary Nguyen Van Nen affirmed.

Looking ahead, HCMC aims to further strengthen the spirit of unity, democracy, discipline, innovation, and accountability. The city remains steadfast in its mission to build a clean and strong Party organization and political system while consolidating the great national unity bloc.

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee extends congratulations to the 168 newly appointed Party Secretaries of wards, communes, and special zones.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen called on every official, Party member, public servant, and civil employee—from the city level down to the newly formed 168 communes, wards, and special zones—to strive for continuous self-improvement. They must enhance their revolutionary ethics, working capacity, and political resolve to meet the demands of their respective roles. Special focus will be placed on developing a qualified and committed cadre of leaders—both for the immediate future and the long term—because, as he emphasized, “cadres are the key of all keys that determine the success or failure of everything.”

By Van Minh, Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan