Historic handover: HCMC’s shift to two-tier local government begins

Officials and civil servants in Xuan Hoa Ward of HCMC are processing documents for local residents on the last few days of June, when the two-tier local government model is being piloted



At the headquarters of the Hiep Binh Chanh Ward People’s Committee, the atmosphere has been more bustling and urgent than ever. The officials here are effectively shouldering two distinct responsibilities. They are processing documents and assisting citizens as usual, while simultaneously working urgently to finalize the packing and archiving of records, classifying documents, and preparing facilities for the new administrative apparatus set to launch on June 30.

On his final workday, Vice Chairman of the ward Thi Van Ngoc Tuan remained fully committed to his post, resolving last-minute resident issues even after being notified of his impending transfer to another ward. His dedication mirrors the wider government transition, as he juggles two parallel workstreams. He is studying files for his new assignment while his phone rings incessantly with calls from his current unit.

This spirit of service is shared by officials bidding farewell to the old model with responsibility and gratitude. As the Vice Chairman eloquently stated, “As an official, wherever you go, your work is for the people. You don't choose your workplace, but you can choose your way of working.”

Ready to take on a completely different role at the Long Phuoc People’s Council, he reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to accept any task assigned to him in service of the people and the country.

Meanwhile, Head Nguyen Kieu Thu of the Organization Commission of the Nha Be District Party Committee is accelerating the review and handover of all organizational records. Simultaneously, she is deploying the operational plan for the new commune structure, assigning specific tasks to each member to ensure a seamless start on July 1. In her new prospective role as Deputy Secretary of the Nha Be Commune Party Committee, she has a clear sense of her duty, motivating herself to adapt well to the change with a profound spirit of responsibility and dedication.

“For several weeks now, I haven’t gone home before 9 p.m.”, shared Deputy Head Bui Thuy Hien of the Propaganda and Education Commission of the District 1 Party Committee, who is slated for a new role in Ben Thanh Ward. With the district-level government apparatus ceasing operations, she stays late to complete final tasks and prepare for her new mission in a new local government structure.

District 1 was the first in HCMC to hold a ceremony concluding its district-level model, ending a 50-year journey of development. A film screened at the event, “District 1 – 50 Years of Development and Pride”, stirred deep emotions among the officials who had dedicated their youth to the district.

According to Deputy Head Bui Thuy Hien, the Party Committee carefully considered each new appointment to ensure officials are placed in roles that match their capabilities and strengths, positioning them to contribute effectively to the new journey ahead.

Facing this historic moment, Le Cao Tri, an official from Tan Phu District being reassigned to Phu Thanh Ward, stated simply, “No matter where I am assigned, I am always ready to work and to serve the people.”

Luu Thi Truc Mai of the Tan Phu District Fatherland Front Committee acknowledges that work pressure will likely increase, but sees it as an opportunity to fully leverage the capabilities and sense of responsibility of the officials.

This spirit of readiness was echoed by the Cu Chi District Women’s Union on its Fanpage. “After the merger, we will step onto a new path together, one that is broader and stronger. New names will be formed, new communities will be connected”, the post read, garnering much support.

Speaking at a ceremony in District 11 on June 23, Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Thanh Nghi of the HCMC Party Committee shared that starting July 1, District 11 and all other districts would officially transition to the two-tier local government model. He framed this strategic shift not just as an administrative rationalization, but as a way to preserve historical and cultural values. “This change is being implemented meticulously with the people at its center – the key principle for creating social consensus”, he said.

The city leader acknowledged the challenge but emphasized the opportunity for powerful innovation. The HCMC Party Committee, he stated, has faith that with their tradition of dynamism and creativity, the leadership and people of the newly formed wards will adapt quickly, successfully fulfill their new missions, and confidently advance with the city into a new era of national development.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam